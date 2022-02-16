 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

After a day in the 50s, Chicago area expected to be hit with winter storm of sleet, freezing rain and up to 7 inches of snow

A winter storm warning has been issued from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday for southern Cook County as well as Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

By Sun-Times Wire

After a day in the 50s, the Chicago area is expected to get hit with sleet, freezing rain and snow as temperatures steadily drop Thursday.

As much as 7 inches of snow could fall in some parts of the Chicago area and many roads could be glazed over by ice, the National Weather Service said.

It has issued a winter storm warning from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday for southern Cook County as well as Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for northern and central Cook County as well as DuPage and DeKalb counties from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Freezing rain and sleet will start late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall is expected Thursday afternoon into the evening, with accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, the weather service said.

Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are expected throughout the day.

Temperatures will drop to around 14 Thursday night, with wind chills as low as minus-2.

Before the storm hits, temperatures are expected to reach as high as 53 on Wednesday.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Train, Clint Black and more heading to Chicago area

Artists of every genre are back on the road this year with concerts planned across the country, including the Chicago area.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

U.S., Canada both eliminated from men’s Olympics hockey competition

This is the first time since 2006 neither the U.S. nor Canada made the final four at the Olympics.

By Stephen Whyno | AP

Americans win gold and silver in Olympic slopestyle

American men have won six of nine medals since slopestyle made its Olympic debut in 2014.

By Bernie Wilson | Associated Press

Thoughts and observations on the IHSA state playoff brackets

With seeds announced and brackets released, it’s never too early to start projecting and forecasting future matchups.

By Joe Henricksen

No sheds, then a find out of reach: Quest for shed antlers (wandering the woods) has O’Henry end; Stray Cast

A day spent hunting shed antlers was glorious, though empty of sheds, then comes an O’Henry surprise ending; plus a Stray Cast on ethics.

By Dale Bowman

Man charged with shooting woman in attempted murder-suicide in Washington Park in 2019

Anthony Wilson, 54, shot the woman in the back of her head during an argument, police said.

By David Struett