Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Train, Clint Black, and more heading to Chicago area

Artists of every genre are back on the road this year with concerts planned across the country, including the Chicago area.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. The country music superstar will play Notre Dame Stadium in May.
Getty Images

There’s plenty of music heading to the greater Chicago area in the coming months:

— Garth Brooks returns to Notre Dame Stadium for a concert on May 7, marking his first return to the South Bend, Indiana, stadium in more than three years. According to Wednesday’s announcement, it will be his only stadium date in the Illinois/Michigan/Indiana area on his current road trek.

Brooks became the first music artist in history to perform at the stadium back in 2018, playing a sold-out show for more than 80,000 fans.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. in-the-round show are $98.95, and will go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. There’s an 8-ticket limit per purchase.

— Veteran San Francisco rockers Train (“Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister”) are heading out for their 2022 North American summer tour, which has them arriving at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on July 15. Special guests include Jewel and Blues Traveler. Pat Monahan and company are set to release a new album, “Am Gold,” on May 20, the band’s first featuring all-new music in five years.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at ticketmaster.com. A special pre-sale for CitiCard holders kicks off at 10 a.m. Feb. 23; details/sign-up info is available at www.citientertainment.com.

Jason Aldean brings his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 12. The show is part of his 34-city road trek this summer. Special guests include Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean is touring in support of his upcoming 10th album release, the double-album “Macon, Georgia,” due April 22.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at livenation.com.

— Veteran country star Clint Black will play the Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana at 7 p.m. March 18. Tickets, starting at $49.50, for “An Evening With Clint Black” are on sale at ticketmaster.com

Jason Bonham
Jason Bonham
Mike Corrado Photo

— Drummer Jason Bonham’s “Led Zeppelin Evening” arrives at the Hard Rock Casino for a show on April 9. Bonham pays tribute to his father, the late great John Bonham and the rest of the Zeppelin crew with an evening of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits, personal anecdotes and film clips.

Tickets, $47-$84, go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at ticketmaster.com; 21+over. The Hard Rock Casino is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary. Visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

— Spanish rapper/songwriter Rels B (Daniel Heredia Vidal) kicks off his eight-city FLAKK Tour at the House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, on May 11. From reggaeton and trap to Latin soul and Spanish folk, the singer is know for acclaimed hits that include “Me Gustas Naturale,” “Tienes El Don,” “A Mi” and “Yo Tengo Un Ángel.”

Tickets go on sale s at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 on Ticketmaster.com.

