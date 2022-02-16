Body of missing Antioch man pulled from Des Plaines River near Libertyville

The body of an Antioch man who was reported missing after an accident last month on Interstate 94 has been pulled from the Des Plaines River near Libertyville.

The body of Thomas “Tommy” Howe was recovered from the river just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Lake County coroner’s office said. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Howe had drowned, the office said.

Howe, 24, was involved in a crash with another vehicle about 11 a.m. on Jan. 22 along I-94 near Route 176, according to Antioch police. Witnesses saw him walk away and he had not been spotted since.

Days later, searchers discovered Howe’s work cell phone in the Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville, police said.

The Lake County coroner’s office and the Lake County sheriff’s office said they are continuing their investigation into Howe’s death.