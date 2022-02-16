 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Body of missing Antioch man pulled from Des Plaines River near Libertyville

The body of Thomas “Tommy” Howe was recovered from the river just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Lake County coroner’s office said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Thomas “Tommy” Howe
Antioch Police Department

The body of an Antioch man who was reported missing after an accident last month on Interstate 94 has been pulled from the Des Plaines River near Libertyville.

The body of Thomas “Tommy” Howe was recovered from the river just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Lake County coroner’s office said. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Howe had drowned, the office said.

Howe, 24, was involved in a crash with another vehicle about 11 a.m. on Jan. 22 along I-94 near Route 176, according to Antioch police. Witnesses saw him walk away and he had not been spotted since.

Days later, searchers discovered Howe’s work cell phone in the Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville, police said.

The Lake County coroner’s office and the Lake County sheriff’s office said they are continuing their investigation into Howe’s death.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Department of Juvenile Justice helps youth become healthy, productive adults

We continue to distance ourselves from the legacy of a warehousing, corrections model and toward a more restorative, youth, family and community-centered model.

By Letters to the Editor

Da Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan da MVP? Duh!

His game and his team’s success make him the perfect candidate for the award.

By Rick Morrissey

Latino Caucus forges alliance with ‘people’s commission’ on new ward map

An adviser to the Latino Caucus called the alliance a "game-changer" that could win support from voters in remap referendum. But Black Caucus Chairman Jason Ervin said the alliance will have zero impact.

By Fran Spielman

The disgraceful return of a disgraced congressman

Anthony Weiner, whose sordid sex scandal disgraced his office as a New York congressman, will now be foisting himself upon the public as a reinvented radio personality.

By S. E. Cupp

Bob Saget family sues to block release of investigation photos, autopsy records

"No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public," said the lawsuit by Saget’s family.

By Mike Schneider | Associated Press

Vikings will introduce Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as new head coach

Three days after the Rams beat Cincinnati for the title, O’Connell formally assumed his branch of the Sean McVay tree. He’s now the fourth former assistant under the head coach of the Rams to become an NFL head coach himself.

By Dave Campbell | Associated Press