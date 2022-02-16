 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

COPA releases video footage of Irene Chavez’s final moments after found in South Side police station

“Ruin my life over f—ing self-defense,” Irene Chavez tells officers after she was arrested Dec. 17, 2022, outside of Jeffery Pub. 

By Sophie Sherry
Daniel Chavez, the father of Irene Chavez, and his wife Cynthia walk out of the 3rd District police station in the Park Manor neighborhood after getting no answers from police about their daughter Irene Chavez’s death, Monday morning, Dec. 27, 2021.
Daniel Chavez, the father of Irene Chavez, and his wife Cynthia walk out of the 3rd District police station in the Park Manor neighborhood after getting no answers from police about their daughter Irene Chavez’s death, Monday morning, Dec. 27, 2021.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file photo

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video footage Wednesday related to the death of Irene Chavez — a 33-year-old woman found hanged inside a police holding cell in December on the South Side.

Chavez was arrested Dec. 18 for simple battery after allegedly spitting on a worker and punching another after they tried to escort her out of Jeffery Pub on South Jeffery in South Shore, according to testimony recorded on body camera.

Workers told officers Chavez entered the bar with her own beer, which they claim to have let slide, and then became irate when she was told she could not use the jukebox because there was a DJ performing.

A worker tells officers Chavez punched him in the face after he tried to remove her from the bar. Another worker said she spat on him as he tried to restrain her.

As officers take down the worker’s statements, Chavez can be heard repeatedly stating she needs a witness and that she needs a chance to share her side of the story. At a point, Chavez yells out that she is a veteran and has PTSD.

Chavez makes clear that she does not want male workers or officers attempting to restrain her. As a female officer searches her, a male officer decides to stand nearby and the two exchange profanities.

“There is no justice in our system,” Chavez shouts out.

When officers told her she will be taken into custody, she asserts that her actions were “self-defense.”

“Ruin my life over f—ing self-defense,” Chavez said as she was placed in the wagon.

As Chavez is driven to the Grand Crossing police station, she can be heard singing “You are my sunshine,” — and officers sing along, laughing.

Irene Chavez
Irene Chavez
Provided

Chavez is brought into a holding cell about 12:20 a.m., according to time-stamped body camera footage.

Officers take off one handcuff and instruct her to hand over her shoelaces and any jewelry.

About 50 minutes later, the footage shows Chavez kneeling on the floor of the cell with her T-shirt tied around her neck and connected to a hook on the wall. One officer calls out for someone to get EMS, he then begins slapping the side of Chavez’s stomach, telling her to “wake up, wake up.”

He unties the shirt and Chavez falls to the ground. An officer immediately begins performing chest compressions.

Briefly, officers turn Chavez on her side because she had vomited.

An officer asks if there are any shields for them to perform mouth to mouth — another officer responds, “No.”

Chavez remains unresponsive and it is unclear from the video if officers are able to find a pulse.

An officer goes outside to check on an ambulance after about 8 minutes. Emergency personnel run to the front door but tell officers they need to go back for more supplies.

“They thought it was just a psych eval,” the officer tells a superior inside.

“Could they take any f—ing longer,” a female officer responds.

A few minutes later paramedics arrived. Chavez was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 9:49 a.m., according to the medical examiner.

Chavez, a U.S. military veteran, had been dealing with PTSD and had been getting treatment, her sister Iris Chavez said at a December vigil. She’d been out of the military for about three years and was between jobs after recently moving back to Chicago from Texas, her sister said.

She’d had a variety of jobs since leaving the military and hoped to work full time in community farming, friends said.

COPA’s investigation into the case is ongoing.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Temperature checks delay House debate as clash heats up over masks and other COVID-19 restrictions

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, unsuccessfully sought a vote on a resolution to lift the chamber’s face covering requirement. He next asked that everyone be removed from the chamber since they were in violation of another rule requiring temperature checks prior to entry.

By Grace Kinnicutt | Capitol News Illinois

Bulls’ Alex Caruso could start basketball activity in a week to 10 days

Caruso had surgery to fix a fractured right wrist almost three weeks ago, and was given a vague timetable of six-to-eight weeks before he would be re-evaluated. But according to coach Billy Donovan, the defensive specialist in Caruso can start dribbling and shooting sooner than later.

By Joe Cowley

High-level Chicago police official’s car stopped in West Side drug bust

Internal affairs chief Yolanda Talley’s niece was driving a Lexus that was pulled over in a drug arrest that netted 42 grams of heroin worth $6,300, according to a police spokesman and court records. The matter has been referred to the city’s inspector general.

By Frank Main and Tom Schuba

Wednesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area

By Michael O'Brien

Feds allege another scam at North Side elementary school, charge 3 former administrators

An indictment said the administrators helped cheat the Chicago Public Schools out of $250,000 by submitting bogus orders and invoices for school supplies that really concealed the receipt of iPhones, iPads and $30,000 in gift cards for a former principal.

By Jon Seidel

Brazilian citizen from Indian Head Park charged in Capitol breach

Leticia Vilhena Ferreira is the 26th known Illinoisan to be charged in the Capitol breach. Prosecutors earlier this year charged Anthony Carollo of Lockport, Cody Vollan of Flossmoor, Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon and Christopher and Tina Logsdon of Sesser.

By Jon Seidel