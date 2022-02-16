 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chris Knight’s late layup wins it for Loyola

His 20 points lead the Ramblers vs. Valparaiso.

By Associated Press
Coach Drew Valentine, shown in a game earlier this season, and Loyola defeated Valparaiso on Wednesday night.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Chris Knight had a season-high 20 points, including a go-ahead basket with 57 seconds left, and visiting Loyola edged past Valparaiso 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Lucas Williamson had 12 points for Loyola (20-5, 11-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Tate Hall added 11 points and Braden Norris had 10 points.

Sheldon Edwards tied a career high with 23 points for Valpo (11-15, 4-10). Ben Krikke added 15 points and Thomas Kithier had 11 points.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against Valpo for the season. Loyola defeated Valparaiso 81-74 on Jan. 11.

