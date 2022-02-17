Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Something will truly inspire you today. It could be a quiet epiphany that you have or a revelation about something. Perhaps you will explore or get in touch with deeper aspects of a belief system or religion or spirituality because something profound will be revealed to you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might feel suddenly popular for some reason! Or perhaps, if you are involved with a club or an organization, this group might suddenly expand or take a new direction that is exciting for everyone. Some of you might be excited about ambitious new goals?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your reputation might suddenly get a fabulous lift today! (Or it might happen this week.) You might get a promotion, a commendation, some kind of recommendation or prize or acknowledgement for your efforts. Yay! Whatever the case, your reputation is shining! Take a bow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Surprise opportunities to travel might fall in your lap. Or you might do something to expand your world? Perhaps you have a chance to get further education or training? Others might get an unexpected legal or medical benefit. Be ready for unexpected opportunities that come your way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Life feels good right now because unexpected financial support or practical support from others will come your way now. Some might inherit. Some might get money from the government. You definitely can benefit from the wealth and resources of someone else — or another institution. Yay!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relationships are full of surprises lately, but they are positive surprises. Some of you might meet someone exciting who will become a long-term friend or partner. Others might benefit indirectly through an existing friend or partner. Good things are waiting for you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something surprising or unexpected will benefit you through your job, your work or what it is that you do every day. Work-related travel might be a bonus. You might get a raise or improve your job. You might find a better job? Good news about your health or a pet might lift your spirits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Positive news about something might delight you today or this week. You might have a chance for a sudden and unexpected vacation? (Whee!) Or this perk could relate to a social occasion, a fun invitation, a budding romance or something to do with the arts. It might be good news about your kids?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be delighted because you have a sudden chance to improve your home or find a better home. Others will be thrilled with good news relating to family matters. Whatever it is, it will make you happy! This is a favorable day for real estate deals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Things are looking up! Mars in your sign gives you energy. Venus in your sign makes you charming. And today, something will happen, perhaps through a relative, sibling or daily contact, that really boost your spirits! Time to alphabetize your blessings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something looks good, financially speaking. Today you might get on the money train. Look for ways to boost your income. Welcome opportunities for a raise or a better-paying job. This is a favorable time for you to increase your wealth. Ka-ching!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Lucky you! Lucky Jupiter is in your sign for the first time since 2010. Today it lines up with unpredictable Uranus, which means unexpected favors and good fortune might suddenly come your way. This could manifest in many ways, but, for sure, it will be positive for you!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Basketball legend Michael Jordan (1963) shares your birthday. You are success-oriented, which is why your career and your job are important to you. You work hard and you get results! You have an amazing ability to overcome obstacles. This year is a year of learning and teaching. You might also renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Time alone will be well spent to help you gain increased self-awareness.