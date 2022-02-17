 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Winter storm could bring near blizzard conditions downstate, up to 4 inches of snow in Chicago area

The snow is expected to hit around noon, according to the National Weather Service, which warned of hazardous conditions for the evening rush hour, with temperatures dropping into the teens and winds gusting to 35 mph.

By Sun-Times Wire

A winter storm is expected to kick up near blizzard conditions in central Illinois Thursday and could drop up to four inches of snow in the Chicago area.

Heavy overnight rains and scattered freezing drizzle slickened roads for the morning commute. The snow is expected to hit around noon, according to the National Weather Service, which warned of hazardous conditions for the evening rush hour, with temperatures dropping into the teens and winds gusting to 35 mph.

A band of heavy snow was expected to sweep from eastern Kansas into central Missouri early Thursday, then move into central Illinois and northern Indiana by the afternoon, the weather service said.

The snow will be the heaviest south of Interstate 80, with “near blizzard conditions possible south of a Pontiac, Illinois to Valparaiso Indiana line,” the weather service said.

Friday was expected to be sunny with a high near 32.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Man charged with killing 15-year-old boy in West Town

Tremell Neloms was arrested Wednesday in Calumet City for the murder of Caleb Westbrook Jan. 18 in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: My cousin’s with an abusive man, and I worry about her

The rude boyfriend belittles her constantly and moved her far away from the family that loves her.

By Abigail Van Buren

Mikaela Shiffrin finishes Olympics with no individual medals

Last chance at medal ends after she skis out of slalom portion of the combined

By Howard Fendrich | AP

U.S. women’s hockey team settles for silver after 3-2 loss to Canada

Canada won Olympic gold for the fifth time in seven chances

By John Wawrow | AP

Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Northwestern can’t keep up with No. 5 Purdue

Robbie Beran had 13 points for Wildcats in losing effort

By Jay Cohen | AP