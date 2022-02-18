Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 5 o 11 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next four weeks, you’ll be happy to be more low-key because your personal year is coming to an end, but your new year (which occurs on your birthday) is not yet ready to begin. Use this time to think about goals for your year ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will be more popular in the next four weeks — count on this! Enjoy increased interaction with friends as well as more involvement with groups, clubs and associations. Some of you will take on a leadership role. Note: This window is a good time to set goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Once a year, the sun is at the top of your chart for four weeks. That time has arrived! This symbolizes that you are in the limelight — and this light is flattering! Obviously, this is an advantage you can use to go after what you want.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are a nester, which means you generally travel for a reason. For whatever reason, you will want to travel in the next four weeks. You want to do whatever you can to expand your horizons. Take a course. Learn, study and explore!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

In the next four weeks, life will become more passionate and intense for you. Issues matter. Everything will be more black and white. You will have more focus on shared property and finances that are held jointly. You might go on a self-improvement kick.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will need more sleep in the next four weeks. Factoid. (Go to bed.) You will also find that your focus on partners and close friends is more important. This is not the time to go it alone. Form working units. Cooperate with others. Consult experts for advice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re ready to swing into work mode in the next four weeks because you want to be as productive as possible. You’re busy! You want to make every action count because you want the most bang for your buck. You even want to improve your health. “I’m almost perfect!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Lucky you! In the next four weeks, pleasure, fun and social outings will be your theme. Enjoy playful times with kids. Enjoy sports events. Look for ways to express your creative talents. This is your turn to feel free to express who you are!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Home, family and your private life will be your main focus in the next four weeks. Many of you will be more involved than usual with a parent. No matter how busy you are, you will feel happy to cocoon at home and feel safe in familiar surroundings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re busy in the next four weeks! You’ve got people to see and things to do! Short trips, increased reading and writing plus increased interaction with siblings and relatives will keep you on the go.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will find yourself reflecting more on your values in the next four weeks. This includes external values like money and possessions. However, it also includes your internal values. For example, what really matters in life? Do you know?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Once a year, for four weeks, the sun is in your sign. As of today, this is happening. That means this is your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. In addition, you will easily attract important people and favorable situations. Make the most of this. You rock!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Toni Morrison (1931-2019) shares your birthday today. You are a hard-working person who enjoys your creature comforts because you appreciate beauty and pleasure. You are generous, warm and loving to others. You are also a spiritual person. This year you might get a promotion, an award or some kind of recognition for your efforts. Bravo! Well done.