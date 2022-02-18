 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Lightfoot rejects Southeast Side metal shredder’s plan to open

The move ends a more than two-year standoff between residents and the mayor over the relocation of General Iron. 

By Brett Chase
Opponents of General Iron’s move to the Southeast Side occupy the intersection of Milwaukee, Diversey and Kimball during a protest near Mayor Lightfoot’s home earlier this year.
Opponents of General Iron’s move to the Southeast Side blocked the intersection of Milwaukee, Diversey and Kimball during a protest near Mayor Lightfoot’s home last year.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s top public health official determined that a car-shredding operation will not open on the Southeast Side, ending an almost three-year battle between her administration and residents who said they can’t tolerate any more air pollution.

Southside Recycling, the renamed, relocated business formerly known as General Iron, was expecting to open about a year ago under an agreement with the city. Community organizers fought back, saying that the industrial Southeast Side already suffers from very poor air quality. The fact that the business was being moved from white, affluent Lincoln Park to a working-class Latino neighborhood surrounded by Black communities is racist, residents said. That claim drew a federal civil rights investigation that is ongoing.

The city’s public health department “finds that the facility proposes to undertake an inherently dangerous activity in a vulnerable community area, and the applicant failed to provide sufficient evidence that the facility can comply and stay in compliance with the terms and conditions of a permit, [municipal] code, or the rules as necessary to fully protect the residents of the Southeast Side,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a letter to the business owner.

Lightfoot appeared to be moving toward approving the final city permit Southside Recycling needed to operate when President Joe Biden’s top environmental official stepped in last May to ask the mayor to pause the process and conduct a health impact assessment. It was that assessment that Lightfoot’s administration cited in making the decision to deny the permit. Public health officials said this week that the new facility at East 116th Street along the Calumet River, close to schools, parks and homes, would add to air pollution.

The business owner, Reserve Management Group, sued the city for holding up the permit process and is asking for more than $100 million in damages.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Teatro ZinZanni serves up dazzling vocals, delightful comedy in wholly revamped show

If you’re looking for a fun, campy, beautiful, romantic adventure of a night, Teatro ZinZanni has you covered.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times

This week in history: Nat King Cole interrupted, beaten during Alabama concert

Cole, who died this week on Feb. 15, was performing in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 10, 1956, when KKK members stormed the stage and attacked him.

By Alison Martin

Mask mandates now up to local school districts as Pritzker takes case to state Supreme Court

Chicago Public Schools said it will continue to require face masks.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Bears hire Jim Arthur as strength coach

A protege of highly regarded Rusty Jones, Arthur was the Bears’ strength and conditioning coach from 2008-14 and assistant in 2015. He’s been the Dolphins’ assistant strength coach since 2016.

By Mark Potash

MLB cancels spring training games through March 4

The announcement came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after economic talks between the management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Why can’t Aaron Rodgers just leave us alone?

The Packers quarterback has infiltrated every inch of our lives.

By Rick Morrissey