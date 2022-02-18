 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Timothy LeDuc skates as United States’ first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian

The 31-year-old LeDuc and pairs partner Ashley Gain-Gribble placed seventh in their Olympic debut.

By Sally Ho | Associated Press
Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc compete in the pairs short program.
Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc compete in the pairs short program.
Bernat Armangue/AP

BEIJING — U.S. pairs skater Timothy LeDuc became the country’s first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian when they took the ice Friday night.

“It was such a joyous moment for us out there today,” LeDuc said.

The 31-year-old LeDuc and pairs partner Ashley Gain-Gribble placed seventh in their Olympic debut. LeDuc wore a white shirt with sparkles and Cain-Gribble an ice blue dress as they performed to music by Ilan Eshkeri in a short program filled with smiles.

When the music ended, Cain-Gribble took a small jump in excitement.

“I think both Ashley and I have had to overcome so many different things, so many times, where people who told us no or we don’t belong,” LeDuc said.

LeDuc joins other openly nonbinary Olympians from last year’s Tokyo Summer Games, including Canadian women’s soccer player Quinn, who became the first openly transgender and nonbinary Olympic medal winner when they earned gold. Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, skateboarder Alana Smith and cyclist Chelsea Wolfe — all transgender — also competed in those Summer Games, among at least 186 openly LGBTQ participants, as tracked by Outsports.

“Hopefully people watching this feel that there is space for them to come into figure skating and for them to be able to celebrate what makes them different,” LeDuc said.

LeDuc — from Cedar Rapids, Iowa — came out as gay at the age of 18 and went public as nonbinary last year. The term is used to describe a person who does not identify as exclusively male or female. The Human Rights Campaign says it can also encompass agender, bigender, genderqueer and gender-fluid.

LeDuc’s Olympic debut was hard fought — having just missed making the team for Pyeongchang — especially as their team was nearly derailed by an injury two nights ago.

Cain-Gribble suffered an ankle sprain that affected her right landing foot. She said she was able to recover doing manual therapy with the team doctor.

“It was crazy that we had gone this far — you know, we’ve been here for over two weeks ... it had to happen right before the short,” Cain-Gribble said. “Those things happen, but you just have to learn to move forward.”

That setback showed in their performance when she two-footed the landing on their throw triple lutz. But they also landed their triple loop and received Level 4 grades on every other element.

“To see the people reaching out to both of us really means a lot,” LeDuc said. “It also reminds us that we are one of many, laying the ground for more people to come. I know for me to be openly nonbinary is only possible because amazing, great people before me had laid the groundwork for me.”

Next Up In News

The Latest

Pritzker’s tollway chairman Will Evans is out after tumultuous tenure

He’s leaving after assuming power over the day-to-day operations of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority in a move some called a ‘power grab.’

By Robert Herguth

Russia reaches Olympic men’s hockey final with win over Sweden

Arseni Gritsyuk scored the winner to cap off an eight-round shootout and put the Russians into the final against Finland.

By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
Play

At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

CNN’s Laura Coates, former Republican Governor of Illinois Jim Edgar and WBEZ’s Dave McKinney joined our hosts At The Table on Feb. 17 for a conversation on Biden’s Supreme Court pick, the gubernatorial primary, key congressional races and Trump’s influence on state and national politics.

By Sun-Times staff

College Football Playoff will remain at four teams

Unable to break an impasse, the commissioners decided to abandon efforts to implement a new 12-team format for the 2024 season and recommended staying with the current model to the presidents who oversee the playoff.

By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press

China’s Eileen Gu’ wins 3rd Olympic medal

The American-born Gu won two golds and one silver at Beijing, making her the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Olympics.

By Bernie Wilson | Associated Press

Oak Forest man admits illegal possession of gun he fired amid May 2020 downtown unrest

Kevin Tunstall is the third person this month to plead guilty in federal court to a crime related to the 2020 unrest in Chicago. He was among the first to be hit with federal criminal charges in the days after the May 2020 rioting.

By Jon Seidel