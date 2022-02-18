 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

NCAA won’t combine men’s and women’s Final Four

The unanimous decision was made during a joint meeting of the committees that concluded several months of exploring the concept of one city hosting a joint Final Four.

By Associated Press
The NCAA will not hold the men’s and women’s Final Fours in the same city.
The NCAA will not hold the men’s and women’s Final Fours in the same city.
Nati Harnik/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — There won’t be a combined men’s and women’s Final Four in the near future, the Division I basketball committees decided Friday.

The unanimous decision was made during a joint meeting of the committees that concluded several months of exploring the concept of one city hosting a joint Final Four.

Having a combined Final Four was one of the recommendations from a report issued last August stemming from inequities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

“We are excited about the enhancements that will already be in place for the 2022 championship and Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis for fans and participating student-athletes,” said Duke athletic director Nina King, chair of the women’s basketball committee.

“Before additional modifications are made to the tournament’s format and structure, it is important to us to see, for example, the effect an expanded bracket, the use of March Madness branding, and increased support from corporate partners can have on growing the women’s game and the women’s basketball championship,” she said.

The bidding process for the 2027-2031 Final Fours will begin later this year with the potential to look at holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours on a different weekend.

“In addition to the enhancements already approved, evaluating the possibility of separating the Men’s and Women’s Final Four championships on alternating weekends has tremendous potential,” said Bernadette V. McGlade, commissioner of the Atlantic 10 Conference, current member of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and former chair of the Women’s Basketball Committee.

The men’s Final Four this year will be in New Orleans.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Blackhawks notebook: Derek King’s all-wingers line interesting but short-lived

The trio of Brandon Hagel, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat "didn’t really work" in King’s eyes, but it could foreshadow more outside-the-box lines to come.

By Ben Pope

Lightfoot rejects Southeast Side metal shredder’s plan to open

The move ends a more than two-year standoff between residents and the mayor over the relocation of General Iron.

By Brett Chase

Teatro ZinZanni serves up dazzling vocals, delightful comedy in wholly revamped show

If you’re looking for a fun, campy, beautiful, romantic adventure of a night, Teatro ZinZanni has you covered.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times

This week in history: Nat King Cole interrupted, beaten during Alabama concert

Cole, who died this week on Feb. 15, was performing in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 10, 1956, when KKK members stormed the stage and attacked him.

By Alison Martin

Mask mandates now up to local school districts as Pritzker takes case to state Supreme Court

Chicago Public Schools said it will continue to require face masks.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Bears hire Jim Arthur as strength coach

A protege of highly regarded Rusty Jones, Arthur was the Bears’ strength and conditioning coach from 2008-14 and assistant in 2015. He’s been the Dolphins’ assistant strength coach since 2016.

By Mark Potash