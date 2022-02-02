Nearly 5 inches of snow reported in some parts of Chicago area as winter storm warning remains in effect until evening

A winter storm warning remained in effect Wednesday, with anywhere from an inch to nearly 5 inches reported in the Chicago area and more snow expected to fall through the day.

Some areas downstate were reporting more than 7 inches of snow and could get more than a foot from the first wave of the storm. The National Weather Service said a second wave on Thursday may not be as severe as first forecast, with snowfall the heaviest south of Interstate 55.

As of 6 a.m., 4.8 inches were reported in Kankakee, 4.5 in Braidwood and Romeoville, 4.2 at Midway Airport, 3.3 in Homer Glen, 2 in Naperville and 1.4 at O’Hare International Airport.

At 7 a.m., the weather service said snow was falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour. “This is the worst part of this storm and when snow will accumulate the fastest. Snow should gradually taper from west to east later this morning. Until then, roads will be snow-covered and slippery.”

The morning rush was down to a crawl in many areas. Metra was reporting few delays, but CTA Green Line trains were not running between Garfield and Cottage Grove because of signal problems.

More than 320 flights have been canceled at O’Hare and around 80 at Midway Airport.

Dozens of schools in the Chicago area were either closed Wednesday or offering remote lessons. You can check the list here. Chicago Public Schools tweeted at 5 a.m. that schools will be open for all students on Wednesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration for the entire state ahead of the storm on Tuesday, and a winter storm warning remains in effect for much of the state until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In the Chicago area, the warning covers southern and central Cook County, most of Will County, all of DuPage, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties and, in Indiana, Lake and Porter counties. Aound 6 inches is expected for areas north of Interstate 80 and up to 11 inches for areas south of I-80.

Some parts of central Illinois could get as much as 15 inches as the storm moves across Peoria, Bloomington and Kankakee and into Indiana, the weather service said.

In declaring a disaster, Pritzker deployed 1,800 trucks to plow and treat roads throughout the state, and activated 130 Illinois National Guard members to help any motorists who might end up stranded in the whiteout conditions.

The massive snow system, dubbed “Winter Storm Landon” by forecasters, also prompted state legislators to cancel much of the legislative session this week. Pritzker had to change plans for his “State of the State” budget address, which will be held at the Old State Capitol building in Springfield and livestreamed online.

The snow is expected to be followed by frigid conditions, with temperatures predicted to drop into single digits.

About two dozen warming centers across Cook County will be open for people who lack adequate heating. A full list of opened warming centers can be found at CookCountyEmergencyManagement.org or Chicago.gov.