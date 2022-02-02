At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet were joined by Laura Coates, author of “Just Pursuit,” senior legal correspondent on CNN and Sirius XM host to discuss Biden’s Supreme Court pick.

Former Republican Governor of Illinois Jim Edgar and Dave McKinney of WBEZ also joined to discuss the gubernatorial primary, key congressional races and former President Trump’s influence on state and national politics.

Re-watch their conversation, recorded live on February 17, 2022, and stay tuned for next month’s show.