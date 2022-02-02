 clock menu more-arrow no yes
At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

CNN’s Laura Coates, former Republican Governor of Illinois Jim Edgar and WBEZ’s Dave McKinney joined our hosts At The Table on Feb. 17 for a conversation on Biden’s Supreme Court pick, the gubernatorial primary, key congressional races and Trump’s influence on state and national politics.

At the Table with Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet | Feb 17, 2022

Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet were joined by Laura Coates, author of “Just Pursuit,” senior legal correspondent on CNN and Sirius XM host to discuss Biden’s Supreme Court pick.

Former Republican Governor of Illinois Jim Edgar and Dave McKinney of WBEZ also joined to discuss the gubernatorial primary, key congressional races and former President Trump’s influence on state and national politics.

Re-watch their conversation, recorded live on February 17, 2022, and stay tuned for next month’s show.

