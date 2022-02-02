 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

No. 18 Illini knock off No. 11 Badgers to claim first place in Big Ten

Kofi Cockburn erupted for 37 points and 12 rebounds

By Sun-Times wires
Kofi Cockburn
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn shoots a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Purdue beat Illinois 96-88.
Michael Allio/AP

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 37 points and 12 rebounds and No. 18 Illinois beat No. 11 Wisconsin 80-67 on Wednesday night.

Cockburn had 20 first-half points on 10-of-12 shooting, including two rim-rattling dunks. He finished 16 of 19, making his last five shots for the Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten).

Johnny Davis led Wisconsin (17-4, 8-3) with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Illinois took a 42-38 lead into halftime after shooting 19 of 34 from the field in the first half. The Illini opened the second half on a 12-4 run, including a 3 from Alfonso Plummer that made it 51-40.

Badgers guard Brad Davison fouled Plummer while shooting another 3 a couple of minutes later, and he made the ensuing three free throws to put Illinois up 12.

Jacob Grandison added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Illinois. He was 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini find themselves alone atop the Big Ten standings as the season runs into February, winning three straight games after back-to-back losses to Purdue and Maryland. Few opponents can muster an answer for Cockburn when he’s playing well, although a rematch with No. 4 Purdue and center Zach Edey looms on Feb. 8.

Wisconsin: The Badgers entered Champaign as winners of nine of their last 10 games, but now find themselves just behind in the conference title race with a trip to No. 13 Michigan State coming up on Tuesday. Even on a tough night, the Badgers can rely on Davis to produce, as he did on Wednesday. His abilities give the Badgers the playmaking needed to hang around in the conference title chase.

UP NEXT

Illinois: At Indiana on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Huge game for Williamson leads Loyola past ISU

Ramblers roll out to 42-22 halftime lead

By Sun-Times wires

Blackhawks insist Pat Foley’s departure voluntary as replacement naming nears

The beloved longtime broadcaster will remain involved in the Blackhawks beyond this season, business president Jaime Faulkner said Wednesday.

By Ben Pope

As Van Dyke is freed from prison, keep focus on police reform

The pace of reform has been glacial. If you ask residents of communities who felt most affected by McDonald’s shooting — in particular, the Black community — how much would they say things have changed since the night he was shot?

By CST Editorial Board

Rocky Wirtz destroys accountability with outburst over Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal

"We’re not going to talk about Kyle Beach," a furious Wirtz said Wednesday. "What we’re going to do today is our business."

By Ben Pope

Black-owned breweries collaborate in six-week residency

Six Black-owned beer entities will work alongside each other for six weeks starting Tuesday, through a residency program at Haymarket Brewery & Pub, 737 W Randolph St.

By Josephine Stratman

The Bears hope Justin Fields ‘skyrockets’ — but his rookie struggles weren’t unique

The Bears suspect they already have their quarterback. Now they want to see Fields develop in his second year, surrounded by a new Bears brain trust of general manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

By Patrick Finley