Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 20, 2022

Ignore the calendar. March Madness has arrived.

It’s actually already started. The regional quarterfinals took place on Saturday and now we all sit around and wait for the regional semifinal doubleheaders to take place on Wednesday.

The Illinois High School Association’s new playoff format will take some getting used to, but it was time to shake things up a bit. It’s going to be interesting to see what the crowds are like the entire way, especially in Champaign.

There was some shifting around in the Super 25 this week. Thornton has vaulted up to No. 5 after winning on the road at Kenwood. Illinois recruit Ty Rodgers junior Vincent Rainey were terrific. I’ve been hinting for weeks on Twitter and No Shot Clock that I thought the Wildcats were a significant threat in Class 3A.

Hillcrest, Leo and Rolling Meadows all dropped a bit after taking losses, but I’m still very bullish on the playoff chances of all three. In the past a late loss served as a real warning sign heading into the playoffs, but that hasn’t been as true in the four class playoff era.

Proviso East is back after knocking off the Hawks. Bloom drops out after losing to Jack Vegter (a very underrated player) and Lincoln-Way Central. There were a solid dozen teams I could have slotted in at No. 25, which seems like a good sign for the playoffs. I’m expecting a lot of very competitive games and some fun upsets.

The high school basketball state playoffs are back. Finally. Here we go.

All-Area Team

Coaches and athletic directors, it is time to nominate players for the Sun-Times All-Area Team. Please email mobrien@suntimes.com by 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The All-Area team is made up of the 20 best players in the Sun-Times’ coverage area of nearly 400 schools. If you are eligible for the rankings you are eligible for All-Area.

Coaches that have already nominated players for the All-City Team don’t need to send new nominations. The All-City Team will be released on Tuesday.

Super 25 for Feb. 20, 2022

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Glenbard West (30-1) 1

Dominated Simeon

2. Glenbrook South (29-2) 2

Handled Deerfield

3. Young (20-9) 3

Peaking at the right time

4. Simeon (23-5) 4

Two consecutive losses

5. Thornton (20-5) 14

Won at Kenwood

6. Curie (24-6) 7

Chikasi Ofoma is the key

7. Kenwood (22-8) 5

Still full of potential

8. Hillcrest (24-4) 6

Stumbled vs. Proviso East

9. New Trier (27-3) 9

Challenging regional

10. Wheaton Warrenville South (29-2) 10

Could face the Polish Hammer Friday

11. Oswego East (30-1) 11

Faces Oswego Wednesday

12. Hyde Park (20-7) 12

Class 3A title contender

13. Leo (21-4) 8

Lost to DePaul Prep

14. Rolling Meadows (26-5) 11

Lost to Barrington

15. Bolingbrook (25-6) 15

Red hot at the right time

16. Homewood-Flossmoor (19-7) 16

Handled Lockport

17. Larkin (27-3) 17

Heavy favorite in regional

18. Clark (20-4) 18

Will be a factor in Class 2A

19. Mount Carmel (26-4) 19

Intriguing Class 3A contender

20. Brother Rice (23-6) 22

Beat St. Rita

21. Lyons (23-5) 20

Could face Proviso East Friday

22. DePaul Prep (21-5) 21

Beat Leo, lost to Marian Catholic

23. Burlington Central (28-3) 23

Solid Class 3A dark horse

24. Yorkville Christian (18-13) 25

Overwhelming Class 1A favorite

25. Proviso East (21-7) NR

Beat Hillcrest