 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

A big last-minute pike: Big northern, caught while packing, capped a good day on the Chain, earns FOTW

Josh Monahan capped a good day of ice fishing on the Chain O’Lakes with a late northern pike to earn Fish of the Week honors.

By Dale Bowman
Josh Monahan with big northern pike caught on the Chain O’Lakes. Provided photo
Josh Monahan with big northern pike caught on the Chain O’Lakes.
Provided

As they were packing on Feb. 12 to leave the Chain O’Lakes, Josh Monahan spotted a large red mark 4 feet down while fishing in 9.

“As soon as I started to come up to the mark, the big northern smashed the spoon like a freight train,” he messaged. “The fight lasted about 10 minutes on a [3-pound] panfish rod. Needless to say, I was not convinced I would get the big girl to the top side! What a battle! I’m sure glad I stayed that extra 15 minutes!”

The pike came on an 1/8th-ounce jigging spoon tipped with a minnow head.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Extra-alarm fire destroys apartment building, two businesses in Albany Park

The fire started around 3:45 a.m. at an apartment building at Montrose and Richmond and spread to buildings that house The Ultimate Ninja and the Twisted Hippo Brewery.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: As busy mom avoids social media, friends call her ‘antisocial’

Woman prefers to isolate when caring for special needs teen and elderly dad becomes too stressful.

By Abigail Van Buren

Frederick Douglass’ provocative words crackle in HBO documentary

Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Nicole Beharie and other brilliant actors interpret the speeches of the great abolitionist.

By Richard Roeper

Lightfoot slow to act on promises to use old industrial sites to build new, green economy

But the mayor won praise for rejecting a permit to allow a car- and metal-shredding operation on the Southeast Side. ‘This is what environmental justice looks like,’ EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

By Brett Chase and Dan Gearino | Inside Climate News

Rahm showers Chicago blues, baseball treasures on Japanese dignitaries

The new U.S. ambassador to Japan has been busy giving gifts in his new job.

By Michael Sneed

Chicago’s Project44 grows by fighting supply chain blockages

On a fast track for expansion, the company has started a free online tracker that offers information about shipping’s worst chokepoints.

By David Roeder