Xherdan Shaqiri just one aspect of promising Fire offseason

The Fire formally introduced Zherdan Shaqiri at a Monday news conference. The most high-profile player the Fire have signed since Bastian Schweinsteiger in 2017, Shaqiri reiterated what he previously told the Sun-Times about his desire to win in Chicago and stressed he should be ready for Saturday’s season opener at Inter Miami.

Shaqiri, even if he does have the biggest name recognition and salary, isn’t the only acquisition who could help the Fire collect victories this year after an active and productive winter.

Outside of Shaqiri, sporting director Georg Heitz and the Fire have brought in three other impactful players this offseason to help a team in desperate need of difference-makers. Defender Rafael Czichos is expected to provide steadiness and veteran leadership, striker Kacper Przybylko will be counted on to convert Shaqiri passes into goals, and attacker Jairo Torres’ role will be to add speed from the wing once he arrives May 1.

Coach Ezra Hendrickson said it’s “exciting times” for the Fire after the offseason they’ve had, but wants to see the work translate to success on the field.

“But we are doing what we can, and that started by getting the right players, the players we felt could fit the organization and what we’re looking for,” Hendrickson said. “Now we just have to make sure that we put the right team on the pitch and we play some good [soccer] and win some games, because that’s what it’s all about.”

Heitz’s first two years did not bring many wins or memorable soccer. But instead of trying to tweak the 2020-21 core and chase a bad bet, Heitz allowed nine players to leave right after last season and subsequently moved underwhelming designated player Ignacio Aliseda to Swiss partner club FC Lugano. Heitz also seemed to change his philosophy to look for older players, and in Przybylko’s case, somebody who’s performed in MLS.

By getting a dependable but non-designated player striker like Przybylko, Heitz opened up more flexibility that allowed the Fire to grab both Shaqiri and Torres to bolster an attack that was one of the league’s worst in 2021. And in Shaqiri, Czichos and Przybylko, he targeted experienced players who have enjoyed success before.

On Monday, Heitz bluntly said the Fire “lacked winners,” a shortcoming he worked to address before the season kicks off.

“We wanted to bring a couple of really highly skilled players, and also with mentality,” Heitz said. “We need more confidence on the field, and we are really looking forward to seeing Xherdan, but also the other new players and the players who are still here to perform in the upcoming weeks.”

At times this offseason, it felt like the Fire would be stuck again, provoking more angst among an already-anxious fan base. The signings of Shaqiri and Torres came relatively late, and Heitz quipped the Fire didn’t wait on purpose to make their biggest moves.

The timing of the deals won’t matter much if they pan out, a lesson from Heitz’s first build two years ago when he admittedly tried to do too much too quickly.

“I think in the end you have to sign the right players that we felt, or we feel at the moment, that we have signed the right players,” Heitz said. “On the other hand, no one has ever won a trophy for just signing players. In the end, we have to also bring the results and play well. It was well thought through what we made, and which doesn’t necessarily mean that automatically you will be successful. But we are pretty confident that we made the right choices.”