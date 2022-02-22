 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Menu planner: Mexican pasta so good you can’t believe it’s so easy to make

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication
Susan Nicholson
Easy-to-make Mexican pasta.
Easy-to-make Mexican pasta with black beans and corn.
Easy Mexican pasta

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces uncooked bowtie pasta

1 (16-ounce) jar mild salsa

3 cups water

1 cup reduced-sodium black beans

1 (8.5-ounce) can rinsed shoepeg corn kernels

4 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1 cup shredded four-cheese Mexican blend cheese

1 thinly sliced green onion for garnish

In a pot with deep sides or a Dutch oven, preferably nonstick, combine pasta, salsa, water, beans, corn, butter, chili powder, cumin and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil 10 minutes or until pasta is al dente and brothy sauce has formed, stirring occasionally. Top with cheese and green onion.

Per serving: 384 calories, 13 grams protein, 14 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 8.3 grams saturated fat, 51 grams carbohydrate, 37 milligrams cholesterol, 819 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb Count: 3 1/2

King Ranch Chicken

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 4 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

1 large chopped onion

1 large chopped green bell pepper

4 cups leftover chopped cooked chicken

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup (such as Healthy Request)

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup (such as Healthy Request)

1 (10-ounce) can original diced tomatoes and green chilies

1 clove minced garlic

1 teaspoon chili powder

12 6-inch corn tortillas

2 cups shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

Microwave onion and green pepper 6 minutes on high; drain. In a large bowl, combine onion, green pepper, chicken, both soups, tomatoes, garlic and chili powder. Tear tortillas into 1-inch pieces; layer one third of tortilla pieces into a 4-quart or larger slow cooker coated with cooking spray. Top with one-third chicken mixture and 2/3 cup cheese. Repeat layers twice. Cover and cook on low 3 1/2 hours or until bubbly and edges are golden. Uncover; cook on low 30 more minutes.

Per serving: 398 calories, 44 grams protein, 13 grams fat (28% calories from fat), 5.7 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 101 milligrams cholesterol, 890 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb Count: 2

Farfalle with creamy wild mushroom sauce

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 12 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

1 pound farfalle (bowtie) pasta

1 tablespoon butter

12 ounces wild mushroom blend

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup finely chopped shallots

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup dry white wine

2/3 cup half-and-half or whipping cream

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. In a large, nonstick skillet, melt butter on medium high. Add mushrooms, onion, shallots, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper; cook 12 minutes or until liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Add cooked pasta, wine, cream, cheese and 2 tablespoons parsley, tossing gently to coat. Stir in remaining salt. Garnish with extra parsley if desired. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 297 calories, 11 grams protein, 6 grams fat (18% calories from fat), 3.2 grams saturated fat, 48 grams carbohydrate, 15 milligrams cholesterol, 483 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb Count: 3

Beef barbecue

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, place a 3-pound trimmed boneless chuck roast (cut into several chunks). Sprinkle beef with 1 medium chopped onion. In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 2 to 3 tablespoons chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, 1 teaspoon dry mustard and 1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste. Spoon over roast. Cover and cook on low 8 hours. Shred beef and serve on toasted whole-grain hamburger buns. Serve with pickled jalapeno slices, coleslaw and baked chips.

Spaghettini with goat cheese and fresh basil

Cook 12 ounces whole-grain or regular spaghettini according to directions; drain. Place in a large bowl and add 2 ounces herb-flavored goat cheese (cut into small pieces), 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; stir until well-blended. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 2 teaspoons minced garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 2/3 cup unsalted vegetable broth; cook 1 minute. Add tomato mixture to pasta mixture; toss gently to combine. Serve with mixed greens and garlic bread.

