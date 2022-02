A Chicago firefighter was injured early Tuesday at a fire at a vacant apartment complex in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Fire crews responded to a building in the 3300 block of West Cullom Aveune around 3:30 a.m., Chicago police said. The fire was struck out about 30 minutes later.

A firefighter was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital with leg pain, according to fire officials.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.