Chicago area under dense fog advisory amid ‘tug of war between winter and spring’

The heavy fog and showers were causing hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute, the National Weather Service said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A couple walks along Montrose Beach with their dogs as fog blankets the area Monday afternoon.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Chicago area was under a dense fog advisory Tuesday morning, with visibility down to less than a quarter mile in some areas.

The heavy fog and showers were causing hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute, the National Weather Service said. The advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. for Cook, Will, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, ivingston, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties, though the fog could linger into the afternoon.

The fog is from a low pressure system that “provides a tug of war between winter and spring” across the area, the weather service said.

After temperatures in the 40s on Monday, the highs for the rest of the week will remain in the 20s with a chance of snow on Thursday.

