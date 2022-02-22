 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-City Team nominees

All the players that were nominated for the All-City team.

By Michael O'Brien
Young’s Daniel Johnson (11) reacts in front of the bench during the game against Curie.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The All-City team will be revealed later tonight. Here’s a look at all the players that were nominated by coaches and athletic directors. Any high school located within the Chicago city limits is eligible for the All-City Team.

There will be 20 players selected for the team, arranged from First Team to Fourth Team. Honorable and Special Mention groups will also be picked.

Thanks to all the coaches and AD’s that sent the nominations and statistics that made this possible. This is easily the most comprehensive list with statistics we’ve ever been able to assemble.

The All-Area team, which encompasses the Sun-Times’ entire coverage of nearly 400 schools, will be released next week. The Player of the Year will also be unveiled late next week.

That’s followed by the All-State team, which involves all of Illinois. Ten players from each of the four classes will be selected.

Please send your All-Area nominations to mobrien@suntimes.com.

2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-City nominees

Player Team Year Pts Rebs Assists Steals Blocks
Gideon Adewole Taft Sr. 14 4 2 2
Darrin Ames Kenwood Jr. 24 5 3
Xavier Amos Young Sr. 18 9 4
Dylan Arnett DePaul Prep Sr. 12.5 6.2 1.4 2.1
Richard Barron St. Ignatius Jr. 15.4 4.3 1.1 1.3
DJ Bates De La Salle Sr. 21.5
Amaree Brown Wells Jr. 16 8
James Brown St. Rita So. 13.5 10 2
Michael Brown Morgan Park Sr. 14.2 4.3
Timaris Brown St. Patrick Sr. 17.2 10.2 2.6 1.7
Phoenix Bullock Curie Sr. 13
Jonathan Calmese Farragut So. 16 5 5
AJ Casey Young Sr. 19 10 4 3
Ronald Chambers North Lawndale Jr. 15.6 4.1 2.1
Cam Cleveland Leo Sr. 18 7 4 3 2
JaKeem Cole Leo Jr. 19 4 4 2
DeAndre Craig Mount Carmel Jr. 21
Dalen Davis Young Jr. 17 4 8
Mick Dempsey Taft Sr. 13 5 3 2
Jaylen Drane Simeon Sr. 17.6 4 2
Tyler Ford Legal Prep Sr. 15 6 5 2
Tyjuan Freeman Austin Sr. 25 8 3
Kolby Gilles St. Ignatius Sr. 9.3 5.5 1.6
Jamon Gooden Phoenix Sr. 15 9.8 1.4
Davon Gram Legal Prep Sr. 16.3 7 3 3.7
Jaylen Griffith Simeon Jr. 10 5 5
Davontae Hall Hyde Park Sr. 19.1 3.2 3.9
Isaiah Hall Fenger Sr. 14.8 3.5 4
Chris Hammonds Lincoln Park Sr. 22
Caleb Hannah Orr Sr. 14 6
Carlos Harris Curie So. 12 5 6 2
Jeremy Harrington Curie Jr. 15 10
Ahmad Henderson Brother Rice Jr. 15.4 4 4.1 1.6
Jalen Hudson-Kittler Perspectives-Lead Sr. 8 4 5 3
Malik Jenkins Hyde Park Sr. 14.6 4.4 1.9
Morez Johnson St. Rita So. 15 12 2
Donovan Jones Solorio Sr. 24.2 5.7 6.5 2.3
Mikell Jones Clark Sr. 26.5 11.7 5.6
Terrance Jones Longwood Sr. 19.8 8.6 3.7 2.2
Payton Kamin DePaul Prep So. 9.8 3.6 1
Regginald King Lindblom Sr. 18.5 5 5
Cam Lawin Orr Sr. 17
Leontae Lilly Orr Sr. 12 3 5
Davius Loury Kenwood Jr. 12 11 4 2
Kyle McElroy Brooks Sr. 10 9
Darrion Mason Perspectives-MSA Sr. 19.3 2.4
Vincent Mayes North Lawndale Sr. 14.7 8.3 5.2
Lidell Miller Morgan Park Sr. 19.6 15.8 1.2
Sean Molloy Lane Sr. 11.6 2.8 2.1 2
Jerrick Moore Brooks Sr. 16 7
Aviyon Morris Simeon Sr. 13 5 2
Chikere Nwosu Lincoln Park Sr. 20
Chikasi Ofoma Curie Jr. 14 8 2
Aidon Parker North Lawndale Jr. 10.4 11.4
JaQuwan Payton Perspectives-Lead Sr. 20 3 2 3
Joseph Perez Mather Sr. 14 3 1
Trey Pettigrew Kenwood Sr. 22 4 6 2
Marcus Pigram Young Sr. 12 5 2.5
Payton Pitts Francis Parker Jr. 19.7 5.5 4.1 2.4
Keshan Ramsey Perspectives-MSA Sr. 18.4 10.2 1.3
Nate Raub Payton Jr. 10 11
AJ Redd St. Ignatius Sr. 11.6 4.7 3.3 1.1
Darius Robinson Kenwood Sr. 15 3 2
David Robinson Lake View Sr. 15.6 10 2.2 1.8
Zachary Royster Lindblom Sr. 16 10
Miles Rubin Simeon Jr. 15.4 8 3
Wesley Rubin Simeon Jr. 13 6
Justin Saddler Ag. Science Sr. 17 6 3 2 2
Noah Salman Chicago Academy Sr. 19 6 4
Jabari Sanders Perspectives-Lead Sr. 13 2 2 2
Darryl Smith Marshall Sr.
Tyler Smith Leo Jr. 15 5 5 3
Shaheed Solebo Lane So. 12.3 4.8 1.3 1.6
Jashawn Stevenson Lindblom So. 17 4
Lonnel Strickland Fenger Sr. 20.6 9.9
Fontain Thomas Morgan Park So. 13.8 3.7
Trevon Thomas DePaul Prep Sr. 9.9 3.3 2 1.2
Julian Villegas Payton Sr. 14
Josh West Westinghouse Sr. 22.3 8 6
KiAon Williams Phoenix Jr. 16.2 1.5 2
Jemarje Windfield North Lawndale Jr. 12.3 6.2 2.8
Damarion Wyatt North Lawndale Jr. 15.8 3.7 2.3
Anthony Zepeda Chicago Academy Sr. 22 8 3

