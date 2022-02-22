2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-City Team nominees

The All-City team will be revealed later tonight. Here’s a look at all the players that were nominated by coaches and athletic directors. Any high school located within the Chicago city limits is eligible for the All-City Team.
There will be 20 players selected for the team, arranged from First Team to Fourth Team. Honorable and Special Mention groups will also be picked.
Thanks to all the coaches and AD’s that sent the nominations and statistics that made this possible. This is easily the most comprehensive list with statistics we’ve ever been able to assemble.
The All-Area team, which encompasses the Sun-Times’ entire coverage of nearly 400 schools, will be released next week. The Player of the Year will also be unveiled late next week.
That’s followed by the All-State team, which involves all of Illinois. Ten players from each of the four classes will be selected.
Please send your All-Area nominations to mobrien@suntimes.com.
2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-City nominees
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Pts
|Rebs
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|Gideon Adewole
|Taft
|Sr.
|14
|4
|2
|2
|Darrin Ames
|Kenwood
|Jr.
|24
|5
|3
|Xavier Amos
|Young
|Sr.
|18
|9
|4
|Dylan Arnett
|DePaul Prep
|Sr.
|12.5
|6.2
|1.4
|2.1
|Richard Barron
|St. Ignatius
|Jr.
|15.4
|4.3
|1.1
|1.3
|DJ Bates
|De La Salle
|Sr.
|21.5
|Amaree Brown
|Wells
|Jr.
|16
|8
|James Brown
|St. Rita
|So.
|13.5
|10
|2
|Michael Brown
|Morgan Park
|Sr.
|14.2
|4.3
|Timaris Brown
|St. Patrick
|Sr.
|17.2
|10.2
|2.6
|1.7
|Phoenix Bullock
|Curie
|Sr.
|13
|Jonathan Calmese
|Farragut
|So.
|16
|5
|5
|AJ Casey
|Young
|Sr.
|19
|10
|4
|3
|Ronald Chambers
|North Lawndale
|Jr.
|15.6
|4.1
|2.1
|Cam Cleveland
|Leo
|Sr.
|18
|7
|4
|3
|2
|JaKeem Cole
|Leo
|Jr.
|19
|4
|4
|2
|DeAndre Craig
|Mount Carmel
|Jr.
|21
|Dalen Davis
|Young
|Jr.
|17
|4
|8
|Mick Dempsey
|Taft
|Sr.
|13
|5
|3
|2
|Jaylen Drane
|Simeon
|Sr.
|17.6
|4
|2
|Tyler Ford
|Legal Prep
|Sr.
|15
|6
|5
|2
|Tyjuan Freeman
|Austin
|Sr.
|25
|8
|3
|Kolby Gilles
|St. Ignatius
|Sr.
|9.3
|5.5
|1.6
|Jamon Gooden
|Phoenix
|Sr.
|15
|9.8
|1.4
|Davon Gram
|Legal Prep
|Sr.
|16.3
|7
|3
|3.7
|Jaylen Griffith
|Simeon
|Jr.
|10
|5
|5
|Davontae Hall
|Hyde Park
|Sr.
|19.1
|3.2
|3.9
|Isaiah Hall
|Fenger
|Sr.
|14.8
|3.5
|4
|Chris Hammonds
|Lincoln Park
|Sr.
|22
|Caleb Hannah
|Orr
|Sr.
|14
|6
|Carlos Harris
|Curie
|So.
|12
|5
|6
|2
|Jeremy Harrington
|Curie
|Jr.
|15
|10
|Ahmad Henderson
|Brother Rice
|Jr.
|15.4
|4
|4.1
|1.6
|Jalen Hudson-Kittler
|Perspectives-Lead
|Sr.
|8
|4
|5
|3
|Malik Jenkins
|Hyde Park
|Sr.
|14.6
|4.4
|1.9
|Morez Johnson
|St. Rita
|So.
|15
|12
|2
|Donovan Jones
|Solorio
|Sr.
|24.2
|5.7
|6.5
|2.3
|Mikell Jones
|Clark
|Sr.
|26.5
|11.7
|5.6
|Terrance Jones
|Longwood
|Sr.
|19.8
|8.6
|3.7
|2.2
|Payton Kamin
|DePaul Prep
|So.
|9.8
|3.6
|1
|Regginald King
|Lindblom
|Sr.
|18.5
|5
|5
|Cam Lawin
|Orr
|Sr.
|17
|Leontae Lilly
|Orr
|Sr.
|12
|3
|5
|Davius Loury
|Kenwood
|Jr.
|12
|11
|4
|2
|Kyle McElroy
|Brooks
|Sr.
|10
|9
|Darrion Mason
|Perspectives-MSA
|Sr.
|19.3
|2.4
|Vincent Mayes
|North Lawndale
|Sr.
|14.7
|8.3
|5.2
|Lidell Miller
|Morgan Park
|Sr.
|19.6
|15.8
|1.2
|Sean Molloy
|Lane
|Sr.
|11.6
|2.8
|2.1
|2
|Jerrick Moore
|Brooks
|Sr.
|16
|7
|Aviyon Morris
|Simeon
|Sr.
|13
|5
|2
|Chikere Nwosu
|Lincoln Park
|Sr.
|20
|Chikasi Ofoma
|Curie
|Jr.
|14
|8
|2
|Aidon Parker
|North Lawndale
|Jr.
|10.4
|11.4
|JaQuwan Payton
|Perspectives-Lead
|Sr.
|20
|3
|2
|3
|Joseph Perez
|Mather
|Sr.
|14
|3
|1
|Trey Pettigrew
|Kenwood
|Sr.
|22
|4
|6
|2
|Marcus Pigram
|Young
|Sr.
|12
|5
|2.5
|Payton Pitts
|Francis Parker
|Jr.
|19.7
|5.5
|4.1
|2.4
|Keshan Ramsey
|Perspectives-MSA
|Sr.
|18.4
|10.2
|1.3
|Nate Raub
|Payton
|Jr.
|10
|11
|AJ Redd
|St. Ignatius
|Sr.
|11.6
|4.7
|3.3
|1.1
|Darius Robinson
|Kenwood
|Sr.
|15
|3
|2
|David Robinson
|Lake View
|Sr.
|15.6
|10
|2.2
|1.8
|Zachary Royster
|Lindblom
|Sr.
|16
|10
|Miles Rubin
|Simeon
|Jr.
|15.4
|8
|3
|Wesley Rubin
|Simeon
|Jr.
|13
|6
|Justin Saddler
|Ag. Science
|Sr.
|17
|6
|3
|2
|2
|Noah Salman
|Chicago Academy
|Sr.
|19
|6
|4
|Jabari Sanders
|Perspectives-Lead
|Sr.
|13
|2
|2
|2
|Darryl Smith
|Marshall
|Sr.
|Tyler Smith
|Leo
|Jr.
|15
|5
|5
|3
|Shaheed Solebo
|Lane
|So.
|12.3
|4.8
|1.3
|1.6
|Jashawn Stevenson
|Lindblom
|So.
|17
|4
|Lonnel Strickland
|Fenger
|Sr.
|20.6
|9.9
|Fontain Thomas
|Morgan Park
|So.
|13.8
|3.7
|Trevon Thomas
|DePaul Prep
|Sr.
|9.9
|3.3
|2
|1.2
|Julian Villegas
|Payton
|Sr.
|14
|Josh West
|Westinghouse
|Sr.
|22.3
|8
|6
|KiAon Williams
|Phoenix
|Jr.
|16.2
|1.5
|2
|Jemarje Windfield
|North Lawndale
|Jr.
|12.3
|6.2
|2.8
|Damarion Wyatt
|North Lawndale
|Jr.
|15.8
|3.7
|2.3
|Anthony Zepeda
|Chicago Academy
|Sr.
|22
|8
|3