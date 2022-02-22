 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

MLB owners, players meet for second day in a row

MLB has told the union an agreement is needed by Monday for the season to start on time. Players have not said whether they accept that as a deadline.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
Baseball labor negotiations met again Tuesday at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.
Baseball labor negotiations met again Tuesday at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.
Ron Blum/AP

JUPITER, Fla. — Locked out baseball players and team owners were meeting for the second day in a row Tuesday in an attempt to reach an agreement that would salvage opening day on March 31.

The talks on the 83rd day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history marked only the second time since the lockout began that bargaining on core economic issues has taken place on consecutive days. The sides also met on Jan. 24 and 25.

MLB has told the union an agreement is needed by Monday for the season to start on time. Players have not said whether they accept that as a deadline.

Negotiations were shifted this week from New York to Roger Dean Stadium, the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

On Monday, MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for prearbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, upped its proposal from three to four for teams participating in an amateur draft lottery and dropped its request for flexibility to decrease domestic minor league contracts along with a plan to limit optional assignments to five per player each season.

The union wants a $115 million bonus pool, eight teams in a draft lottery and a maximum four optional assignments.

The players and teams are far apart on luxury tax thresholds and rates. The teams have told the union they will not increase salary arbitration eligibility, will not decrease revenue sharing and will not add new methods for players to accrue service time, which players said are needed to prevent teams from holding players back to delay free agency.

Next Up In MLB

The Latest

Gary Brooker, lead singer of prog-rockers Procol Harum, dies at 76

In 2018, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted the band’s ballad "A Whiter Shade of Pale" — which has spawned more than 1,000 cover versions — into its Singles category.

By USA TODAY

Brian Flores contends race played a factor in his firing from Dolphins

Flores, who was hired over the weekend to be a senior defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices. Flores has no plans to abandon the lawsuit even though he has returned to coach in the league.

By Associated Press

Eight questions and answers on the IHSA state basketball playoffs

Here are several postseason questions we will look to see answered as this 2022 state tournament plays out over the next three weeks.

By Joe Henricksen

Chicago to lift mask and vaccine mandates on Feb. 28, but keep masks in schools for now

Rather than risk yet another confrontation with the Chicago Teachers Union, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez are prepared, for now, to follow the agreement they struck with CTU to end a dispute that canceled classes for five days last month.

By Fran Spielman and Nader Issa

Parliamentary maneuver likely to delay City Council showdown on gang asset forfeiture ordinance, mayor’s deputy floor leader says

Any two City Council members — no reason needed — can delay a vote for one meeting. Ald. George Cardenas expects that stalling tactic to be used to delay a vote on s proposal to sue gangs and seize their assets.

By Fran Spielman

Ukrainian Americans are committed to preserving an identity Putin wants to destroy

The Ukrainian American diaspora, topping 1.1 million people, live primarily in big cities like New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. Many fled political persecution or are descendants of those who did.

By Katja Kolcio