2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-City high school basketball team

The 20 best players in the city this season.

By Michael O'Brien
Young’s AJ Casey (0) drives the ball past Curie’s Taevion Collier (21).
Young’s AJ Casey (0) drives the ball past Curie’s Taevion Collier (21).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Young’s AJ Casey was the city’s lightning rod over the past several years. Being Chicago’s premier high school basketball talent is a difficult load for a kid to handle.

Through all the ups and downs, Casey was an exemplary person. Those that know him best were thrilled to watch him overcome all the drama and lead the Dolphins to the city title.

“He’s dealt with it like few people could have,” Young coach Tyrone Slaughter said. “Everyone in the school loves him because he is not consumed with himself. He’s a team-first guy.”

Casey started high school at Simeon, then went to Tinley Park and spent his final two years at Young. For whatever reason, transferring always works up some fans.

“He’s a phenomenal young man and some of the negatives heaped upon him are not fair,” Slaughter said. “Families make decisions about where they want their kids to go to school.”

The Miami recruit is a basketball fan. Casey was spotted watching games all over the area this season, often at events Young wasn’t even going to play in. Sometimes he’s watching friends and sometimes he just wants to check out certain teams.

All of that accumulated knowledge will come in handy during the state playoffs. Casey’s goal is to win the city and state championships. Quentin Richardson’s 1998 team was the only one from Young to pull that off.

“We had some bumps in the road but we always come out and get the job done,” Casey said during the city playoffs. “People can say what they want to say but we’ve remained focused on our goals.”

Casey leads the All-City First Team, where he is joined by teammate Xavier Amos, a NIU recruit.

The Class of 2022 is generally considered the weakest in Public League basketball history. The overall talent level is significantly lower than an average year and several of the city’s best players are currently in the Catholic League.

That showed on the All-City selections. The Catholic League is clearly closing the gap on the Public League. Aside from Amos and Casey, the only Public League senior signed with a Division 1 school is Kenwood’s Trey Pettigrew. And he transferred into the Public League for this season.

Check out all of the players nominated for the All-City team, along with their season statistical averages, right here:

Players on teams in the Chicago city limits are eligible for All-City. The All-Area team, comprised of players in the Sun-Times’ entire coverage area, will be released next week.

2022 Chicago Sun-Times All-City Team

First Team

Darrin Ames, Kenwood, G, 6-2, Jr.

Xavier Amos, Young, 6-8, Sr.

AJ Casey, Young, 6-8, Sr.

DeAndre Craig, Mount Carmel, 6-1, Jr.

Ahmad Henderson, Brother Rice, 5-10, Jr.

Second Team

JaKeem Cole, Leo, 6-0, Jr.

Jaylen Drane, Simeon, 6-3, Sr.

Davontae Hall, Hyde Park, 6-1, Sr.

Jeremy Harrington, Curie,6-5, Jr.

Trey Pettigrew, Kenwood, 6-4, Sr.

Third Team

Dylan Arnett, DePaul Prep, 6-9, Sr.

Richard Barron, St. Ignatius, 6-5, Jr.

Cam Cleveland, Leo, 6-3, Sr.

Morez Johnson, St. Rita, 6-9, So.

Lidell Miller, Morgan Park, 6-7, Sr.

Fourth Team

Mikell Jones, Clark, 6-4, Sr.

Terrance Jones, Longwood, 6-2, Sr.

Cam Lawin, Orr, 6-2, Sr.

Aviyon Morris, Simeon, 5-7, Sr.

DJ Bates, De La Salle, 6-1, Sr.

Honorable Mention

James Brown, St. Rita

Timaris Brown, St. Patrick

Phoenix Bullock, Curie

Dalen Davis, Young

Jalen Griffith, Simeon

Chris Hammonds, Lincoln Park

Caleb Hannah, Orr

Carlos Harris, Curie

Malik Jenkins, Hyde Park

Donovan Jones, Solorio

Davius Loury, Kenwood

Vincent Mayes, North Lawndale

Chikere Nwosu, Lincoln Park

Chikasi Ofoma, Curie

JaQwon Payton, Perspectives-Lead

AJ Redd, St. Ignatius

Miles Rubin, Simeon

Wes Rubin, Simeon

Lonell Strickland, Fenger

Josh West, Westinghouse

LOOKING BACK:

2021 All-City Team

2020 All-City Team

2019 All-City Team

2018 All-City Team

2017 All-City Team

2016 All-City Team

2015 All-City Team

