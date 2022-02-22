Chris Rock, Kevin Hart bringing comedy tours to Chicago

Two stand-up comedy titans are bringing the laughs to Chicago come fall.

Chris Rock has announced the dates for the North American leg of his 2022 Ego Death World Tour — his first road trek in five years — and Chicago is on the 38-date schedule.

The tour, which kicks off in April in Atlantic City, New Jersey, arrives Oct. 13 at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State.

The Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning actor/writer/producer recently wrapped up work on the biopic “Rustin‘’ and is set to direct a yet-to-be-named film next year. In 2020, the 57-year-old Rock starred as Loy Cannon in Season 4 of the FX series “Fargo.” He also produced and starred in the horror film “Spiral,” the ninth entry in the “Saw” movie franchise.

Tickets for Rock’s Chicago show go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Hart is bringing his 2022 Reality Check Tour to the United Center, 1901 W. Madison, for a show on Sept. 23. The tour has him playing 30 arenas across the country, beginning July 2 in Las Vegas. It’s his first major tour in four years.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. Chicago show are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. This will be a “phone-free experience” (you’ll need to secure your phone in individual Yondr pouches for the duration of the show).

“I am hype as s- - - to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest,” the Emmy- and Grammy-nominated Hart said via statement.

Hart, 42, most recently finished production on the science-fiction/action-comedy “Borderlands” opposite Cate Blanchett, and the Netflix comedy “Me Time” opposite Mark Wahlberg. Later this year he stars in the action-comedy “The Man From Toronto” opposite Woody Harrelson. Hart starred last year in the dramatic thriller “True Story,” also on Netflix.