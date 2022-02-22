 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Olympics have become a turn-off

I have a simple rule. If a judge is required to tell who won (as opposed to enforcing rules), it isn’t a sport. 

Skaters perform prior to the figure skating exhibition gala during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
I had not watched so little of the Winter Olympics since 1960, when I didn’t know that there were Olympics. The distant home time zone makes it inconvenient and there is the political situation, but the recent proliferation of junk sports is, by itself, enough to turn me off.

I have a simple rule. If a judge is required to tell who won (as opposed to enforcing rules), it isn’t a sport. It is, as one writer wrote long ago, performance art. Being athletic does not, per se, make something a sport. Ballet is not a sport. If it is put onto skates, it, still, is not a sport.

I have had a theory for a long time. If I brought a Martian to the Winter Olympics and put him in a seat in the ice arena at the red line for the duration of a hockey game, by the end, I believe that he would be likely to have an idea of what the teams were trying to do and might even have an idea of who had gotten the better of it.

If that Martian remained in the same seat for the figure skating and I asked him afterward for an opinion of who won, I would be unsurprised if the response was, “There was a competition?”

Curt Fredrikson, Mokena

All in the family

Illinois politicians need to look up the phrase: “Conflict of interest.” There was a time when even an appearance of a conflict of interest was avoided by ethical politicians. What happened?

Lauretta Hart, West Ridge

