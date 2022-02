A man was killed early Sunday while walking on the Bishop Ford Expressway in Chicago.

Keith Hampton was talking in the lanes of traffic on I-94 near 35th Street when he was struck by a vehicle who was traveling south about 2:50 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

Hampton, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The China Town feeder ramps were shut down for the investigation and were reopened about 7:40 a.m., state police said.