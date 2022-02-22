 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Northwestern has little trouble with visiting Nebraska

Pete Nance scored 20, while Boo Buie and Chase Audige added 15 points each

By Sun-Times wires
Boo Buie
Boo Buie #0 of the Northwestern Wildcats shoots a lay up in the second half against Eduardo Andre #35 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Welsh-Ryan Arena on February 22, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois.
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Pete Nance scored 20 points and Northwestern pulled away in the second half to beat Nebraska 77-65 on Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

Northwestern (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing skid while Nebraska (7-20, 1-15) has lost three straight since upsetting Minnesota on Feb. 9 in its only conference win.

Nance made 8 of 11 field goals. Boo Buie and Chase Audige added 15 points apiece for Northwestern. The trio combined for nine of the Wildcats’ 13 3-pointers. Ty Berry made two 3s and finished with 10 points.

Northwestern opened the second half on a 26-14 run for an 18-point lead with about 10 minutes left and stretched it to 68-47 with 7:27 remaining. Nance made three of Northwestern’s six shots from long range as the Wildcats finished 15 of 27 (56%) from the floor in the second half.

Alonzo Verge Jr. and Bryce McGowens had 15 points apiece to lead Nebraska. Kobe Webster added 13 points.

Northwestern led by as many as 14 points before Verge scored all 10 of his first-half points in the last seven minutes to help Nebraska cut the deficit to 37-31 at the break. Nance scored nine points, and Buie and Audige had eight apiece for the Wildcats.

Webster and Verge made consecutive 3-pointers to help Nebraska pull to 72-63, but they didn’t get closer.

Northwestern plays at Penn State on Friday. Nebraska hosts No. 25 Iowa on Friday before ending its regular season with three straight road games, two against ranked opponents.

AP

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Russian lawmakers authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country, and President Biden and European leaders responded by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.

By Associated Press

In lifeguard abuse scandals, accountability is a must

The sexual misconduct scandals at the Chicago Park District and Evanston beaches have revealed that young female lifeguards and beach workers are often surrounded by predatory supervisors and co-workers.

By CST Editorial Board

Mask melee in Illinois House sparks profanity, protests, punishment — and an apology

State Rep. Steven Reick, R-Woodstock, apologized Tuesday for telling state Rep. Lakesia Collins last week to "Keep my f------ name out of your mouth" after the Chicago Democrat mistakenly named him as violating Illinois House masking rules.

By Taylor Avery

Lawyer who helped dismantle Pritzker’s school mask mandate announces run for attorney general

"We’ve got to put an end to this executive fiat of running our state by executives that think tyrannical behavior is OK," said Tom DeVore, whose challenges to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 restrictions were mostly unsuccessful until this month. "And it’ll get nasty, but that’s OK. I’m not scared."

By Mitchell Armentrout

City Council should vote no on asset forfeiture ordinance

City Hall should focus instead on anti-crime measures with a proven track record.

By CST Editorial Board

Chicago’s theaters may — or may not — be lifting mask and vax mandates on Feb. 28

The end of the mandates does not mean a particular bar, restaurant, cultural center or theater must do away with its current safety protocols.

By Miriam Di Nunzio