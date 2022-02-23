 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

A feel-good story is a reminder of the high cost of college

Hope Chicago plans to provide college scholarships to 24,000 high school graduates. Otherwise, these students would likely be saddled with hefty college debt.

By CST Editorial Board
Students at Benito Juarez High School react to hearing that Hope Chicago will provide full scholarships for college or vocational programs.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Students at Benito Juarez High School react to hearing that Hope Chicago will provide full scholarships for college or vocational programs.  
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

For the 1,671 students at Benito Juarez High School, Tuesday was indeed a good — let’s make that fantastic — day.

Each one of them — regardless of family income, immigration status or other barrier beyond the ability to do the necessary academic work — will get a full scholarship to college or a vocational training program.

Hope Chicago, the nonprofit now led by former Schools CEO Janice Jackson, plans to raise up to $1 billion over 10 years to provide scholarships for 24,000 students and 6,000 parents at partner colleges and vocational programs, as WBEZ’s Sarah Karp reports in a story published by the Sun-Times.

Editorials

Kudos are due to Jackson and Hope Chicago founders, philanthropists Pete Kadens and Ted Koenig. On Wednesday, students at Morgan Park High School found out they will get scholarships too. More schools will find out the same in the coming weeks.

This is a feel-good story, without a doubt. But it’s worth remembering this point too: As a nation, we have yet to make headway on reining in the high cost of a college education, even as college or other post-secondary training are absolutely essential as a stepping-stone to a good-paying career. It’s a problem for middle-class families as well as those of lesser means.

Without these scholarships, Juarez graduates — and the thousands more who stand to benefit from Hope Chicago’s work — would likely end up saddled with hefty college loans. Undocumented young people have it even worse: They don’t qualify for federal financial aid or loans at all.

Financial concerns are the overwhelming reason why first-generation college students fail to complete a degree, according to a January analysis by OneGoal, a nonprofit that helps high school students prepare for and complete college. Among first-generation students interviewed for the analysis, 71% cited finances as an obstacle.

There’s plenty of talk on the left about canceling student debt.

What’s really needed is to make college affordable in the first place.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorials

The Latest

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

President Biden denounced the "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine and said the world will "hold Russia accountable."

By Associated Press

Man charged with shooting into car, striking 8-year-old boy in Brighton Park

Ricco Carrasco, 29, faces multiple felony counts for discharge of a weapon, Chicago police announced Wednesday night.

By Sun-Times Wire

Undermining American unity won’t deter Russian aggression

Many of our forbears died beating back fascist regimes in Europe. Americans today should not question the principles for which they fought.

By CST Editorial Board

State’s top court asked to rule on Pritzker’s mask mandate — a move governor says is needed to be ready for ‘next emergency’

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a petition for appeal, along with a motion for an emergency stay of a Sangamon County judge’s order to block enforcement of the rules. "Today, parents, teachers, school staff, and members of their communities are faced with impossible choices," the appeal argues.

By Peter Hancock — Capitol News Illinois

Glenbrook North’s clutch free throws take down Taft

The Spartans held on to beat Taft 57-56 in a Class 4A regional semifinal game at Evanston. They did it at the free-throw line, shooting 8-for-8 in the final 25 seconds.

By Michael O'Brien

New legislative watchdog ‘Maximum Mike’ unleashed on lawmakers: ‘I want them to be a little scared of me’

For the first time, the position of legislative inspector general will be held by a former federal judge. Michael McCuskey has faced murderers, corruption and greed during his more than 30 years on the bench. He’s known for handing down tough sentences, earning him the nickname "Maximum Mike."

By Beth Hundsdorfer — Capitol News Illinois