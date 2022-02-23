 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Church building damaged in extra-alarm fire in Albany Park, third fire in the neighborhood this week

No injuries were reported as fire crews continued to search the site.

By Sun-Times Wire
A fire broke out at a church in Albany Park Feb. 23, 2022.
Chicago Fire Department

Firefighters battled an extra-alarm blaze at a church Wednesday afternoon in Albany Park.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at House on the Rock Church in the 4500 block of North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

Crews elevated the fire to a 2-11 alarm but it was extinguished by 2:15 p.m., officials said. No injuries were reported, though teams continued to search the site.

The church was heavily damaged by the fire, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

had been “unused for some time,” Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Two other fires have occurred blocks away within the last week. On Monday, popular brewery Twisted Hippo was destroyed and an apartment building was gutted in a massive fire in the 4300 block of North Richmond.

Another fire broke out Tuesday in the 3300 block of West Cullom Avenue, injuring a firefighter.

Langford said it was too early to say if the fires were connected. Unsafe conditions at the fire on Richmond have kept investigators from the site, Langford said Tuesday.

Next Up In News

The Latest

What Stephen Colbert learned in a Ukrainian Village barber’s chair

Comedian knows Putin is wrong because of the haircutter who ‘did to my head what Russia wants to do to Ukraine.’

By Darel Jevens

While Rome burns, Rob Manfred and MLB owners play their fiddles

With baseball nosediving, now they draw a line in the sand?

By Rick Morrissey

Julio Cruz, second baseman on White Sox’ 1983 division champion, dies at 67

"Igniter, catalyst, caring teammate" scored winning run in division clincher at Comiskey Park.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Chicago levanta los mandatos de COVID-19 el 28 de febrero, pero mantendrá las máscaras en las escuelas

La alcaldesa señaló que las máscaras seguirán siendo obligatorias en el transporte público y en los centros médicos.

By Fran Spielman and Nader Issa

Pritzker declara su apoyo de Valencia para las primarias demócratas

Es el segundo respaldo importante que Valencia ha obtenido en una semana.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Miles de estudiantes de la secundaria Juárez reciben becas universitarias completas

Juárez en Pilsen fue la primera de cinco escuelas secundarias donde todos los estudiantes y sus padres recibirán las noticias esta semana.

By Sarah Karp