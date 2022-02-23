 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MLB offers players $10,000 increase in minimum salary as talks move slowly

There appeared to be little or no movement on the key issue of luxury tax thresholds and rates, or the size of the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrives for baseball labor talks at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.
Ron Blum/AP

JUPITER, Fla. — In another day of minor moves as the deadline to salvage opening day on March 31 approached, Major League Baseball’s only new offer to players Wednesday was to increase the minimum salary by an additional $10,000 a year.

MLB upped its proposed minimum for this year to $640,000, with the figure rising by $10,000 in each additional season of a five-year agreement.

Players have asked for $775,000 in 2022, with $30,000 jumps each season.

There appeared to be little or no movement on the key issue of luxury tax thresholds and rates, or the size of the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrived in a black Porsche and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole joined the talks on the third straight day of bargaining.

Free agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Zack Britton also joined the negotiations on the 84th day of the lockout and were alongside Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Houston catcher Jason Castro. Those six are among the eight members of the union’s executive subcommittee, which supervises collective bargaining.

Texas infielder Marcus Semien and Boston pitcher James Paxton, the other two members, have not been seen during the talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Britton, Cole, Paxton, Scherzer and Semien are represented by Scott Boras, baseball’s most powerful agent.

With baseball mired in its ninth and second-longest work stoppage, less than a week remains until the sides reach what management says is a Monday deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe, and there remains a sense both sides are awaiting more time pressure to force more major moves by the other.

Teams have told the union they will not decrease revenue sharing and will not add new methods for players to accrue service time, which players said are needed to prevent teams from holding players back to delay free agency.

