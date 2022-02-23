 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Jon Carr leaves Second City after 14 months as executive producer

Staff is told he departed “due to changes in his personal life.”

By Darel Jevens
Jon Carr had worked at an Atlanta theater before being hired at Second City.
Jon Carr, who was hired as executive producer of Second City during a tumultuous time for the Chicago-based comedy company, has stepped down after just over a year on the job.

In an email to staff on Wednesday, managing artistic director Julia Dumais Osborne said Carr left “due to changes in his personal life.”

Carr confirmed his departure but declined further comment.

Carly Heffernan of Second City Toronto, who took over Carr’s duties while he was on a leave of absence, will retain those duties, Osborne said.

“We are so grateful for Jon’s contribution to our organization,” Osborne said. “We wish him and his loved ones the very best and are delighted to have his ongoing support.”

Carr, a veteran improv artist and award-winning playwright, came to Chicago as a newcomer to the local scene, having earlier worked as artistic director of the Dad’s Garage Theater in Atlanta.

In the Second City job, he oversaw educational programs, business services, online classes and streaming performances for all three Second City locations, including Toronto and Hollywood.

His exit comes a year after the New York-based company ZMC bought Second City from a team led by Andrew Alexander, who left amid charges of institutional racism at the venerable theater company.

