 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Glenbrook North’s clutch free throws take down Taft

The Spartans held on to beat Taft 57-56 in a Class 4A regional semifinal game at Evanston. They did it at the free-throw line, shooting 8-for-8 in the final 25 seconds.

By Michael O'Brien
Glenbrook North’s Ryan Cohen (11) shoots the ball during the game against Taft.
Glenbrook North’s Ryan Cohen (11) shoots the ball during the game against Taft.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

With just 1:09 left to play and Glenbrook North leading Taft by three points, sophomore Josh Fridman hit the court hard and waved for a trainer to come over. He was holding his shoulder and it was clear he wasn’t going to be able to finish the game.

Fridman had played very well up to that point, displaying guile and skill that few point guards in the area have shown this season. But now the Spartans were going to have to hold off Taft’s late charge without him.

“It sucked the air out of our team,” Glenbrook North junior Ryan Cohen said. “Sucked the air out of the building. Everybody got quiet. We all love Josh and it was tough to see him go down. But we kept saying ‘do it for Josh’ and ‘do it for each other.’ So we knew that good things were going to happen.”

The Spartans held on to beat Taft 57-56 in a Class 4A regional semifinal game at Evanston. They did it at the free-throw line, shooting 8-for-8 in the final 25 seconds. Every shot was crucial, as Taft’s Michael Dempsey drained a three just before the final buzzer.

“We had a game against New Trier that we let get away and didn’t close at the end,” Spartans coach Quin Hayes said. “This one we were able to close. The first playoff game is always difficult. It doesn’t matter who your opponent is. I’m proud that they were able to close at the end without Josh.”

Glenbrook North senior Brandon Gordon, who didn’t shoot a free throw previously in the game, made the final two free throws with five seconds to play.

“I had confidence the whole way,” Gordon said. “I had watched [Cohen] make those four in a row earlier and I believed in myself and they went in.”

Cohen finished with 23 points. He’s had a tremendous season, teaming with Fridman and senior Blake Lidskin to help bring some basketball excitement back to Northbrook.

“I always liked to shoot, since I was really young,” Cohen said. “I would say I became a decent shooter in sixth grade. When COVID happened, right when it started, I got to go to a gym by myself and I really locked in. I worked on a lot of game shots and the shots I needed to take. I think that’s really where I got boosted into the shooter I am today.”

Fridman finished with 14 points and Lidskin added 10. The Spartans (23-7) led by nine after three quarters.

Senior Gideon Adewole spearheaded the Eagles’ late comeback, scoring 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Dempsey finished with 15 points for Taft (17-12) and junior Armin Aliloski added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“These guys battled all year,” Eagles coach Andre Harris said. “I couldn’t be happier. This was our first year together and they put up a fight. I couldn’t ask for anything more from these guys. The seniors led the way. It stinks we lost but they left it all out on the floor.”

Glenbrook North will face the Evanston-Schaumburg winner in the regional final on Friday night. The Spartans haven’t faced Schaumburg this season but split two conference games with the Wildkits.

“We’re assuming it will be Evanston and it is always tough playing them,” Cohen said. “But we are gonna come together. This is playoff basketball. We gotta survive and advance.”

Watch the final minute of Glenbrook North vs. Taft:

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

New legislative watchdog ‘Maximum Mike’ unleashed on lawmakers: ‘I want them to be a little scared of me’

For the first time, the position of legislative inspector general will be held by a former federal judge. Michael McCuskey has faced murderers, corruption and greed during his more than 30 years on the bench. He’s known for handing down tough sentences, earning him the nickname "Maximum Mike."

By Beth Hundsdorfer — Capitol News Illinois

The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Feb. 24-March 2

"Frida: Immersive Dream," "Hadestown," Monster Jam, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater are just a few of the entertainment options to check out in the week ahead.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Toxic legacy: Veterans worry chemicals at California base left them to face cancer

At Fort Ord, chemicals were allowed to seep into an aquifer that supplied some of the base’s drinking water. Vets are demanding action over cancers they developed.

By Martha Mendoza | AP, Juliet Linderman | AP, and 1 more

Bulls’ Billy Donovan finally gets his guy, even if it’s 13 years later

Like a lot of highly-recruited high school players that were dominating when Donovan was coaching at Florida, Tristan Thompson was on the Gators’ radar before choosing Texas. It’s taken a long time, but the two were finally reunited, as Thompson joined the Bulls over the weekend.

By Joe Cowley

MLB will shorten season if labor deal isn’t reached by Monday

Management had maintained that was the deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

City Council authorizes spending up to $700K to acquire shuttered West Side Aldi

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Aldi’s decision to "abandon" West Garfield Park a "terrible thing." There’s still an urgent need for a grocery in the area, she said, "and we are working urgently with the alderman to make that happen."

By Fran Spielman