Man charged with shooting into car, striking 8-year-old boy in Brighton Park

A man has been charged with shooting into a vehicle and striking an 8-year-old boy in Brighton Park.

Ricco Carrasco, 29, faces multiple felony counts for discharge of a weapon, Chicago police announced Wednesday night.

Carrasco allegedly pulled up alongside a vehicle last Friday in the 4000 block of South Brighton Place and opened fire, striking an 8-year-old boy inside, police said.

The boy was struck in the left buttock and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 50-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were also in the car at the time but were not injured, police said.

Carrasco was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.