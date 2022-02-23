 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man charged with shooting into car, striking 8-year-old boy in Brighton Park

Ricco Carrasco, 29, faces multiple felony counts for discharge of a weapon, Chicago police announced Wednesday night.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was charged with shooting into a car, striking an 8-year-old boy Feb. 18, 2022, in Brighton Park.
A man was charged with shooting into a car, striking an 8-year-old boy Feb. 18, 2022, in Brighton Park.
Adobe stock photo

A man has been charged with shooting into a vehicle and striking an 8-year-old boy in Brighton Park.

Ricco Carrasco, 29, faces multiple felony counts for discharge of a weapon, Chicago police announced Wednesday night.

Carrasco allegedly pulled up alongside a vehicle last Friday in the 4000 block of South Brighton Place and opened fire, striking an 8-year-old boy inside, police said.

The boy was struck in the left buttock and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 50-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were also in the car at the time but were not injured, police said.

Carrasco was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

President Biden denounced the "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine and said the world will "hold Russia accountable."

By Associated Press

Undermining American unity won’t deter Russian aggression

Many of our forbears died beating back fascist regimes in Europe. Americans today should not question the principles for which they fought.

By CST Editorial Board

A feel-good story is a reminder of the high cost of college

Hope Chicago plans to provide college scholarships to 24,000 high school graduates. Otherwise, these students would likely be saddled with hefty college debt.

By CST Editorial Board

State’s top court asked to rule on Pritzker’s mask mandate — a move governor says is needed to be ready for ‘next emergency’

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a petition for appeal, along with a motion for an emergency stay of a Sangamon County judge’s order to block enforcement of the rules. "Today, parents, teachers, school staff, and members of their communities are faced with impossible choices," the appeal argues.

By Peter Hancock — Capitol News Illinois

Glenbrook North’s clutch free throws take down Taft

The Spartans held on to beat Taft 57-56 in a Class 4A regional semifinal game at Evanston. They did it at the free-throw line, shooting 8-for-8 in the final 25 seconds.

By Michael O'Brien

New legislative watchdog ‘Maximum Mike’ unleashed on lawmakers: ‘I want them to be a little scared of me’

For the first time, the position of legislative inspector general will be held by a former federal judge. Michael McCuskey has faced murderers, corruption and greed during his more than 30 years on the bench. He’s known for handing down tough sentences, earning him the nickname "Maximum Mike."

By Beth Hundsdorfer — Capitol News Illinois