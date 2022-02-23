 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Loyola cruises past Evansville

The Ramblers’ 51-point margin of victory is the seventh-largest in Missouri Valley Conference history.

By Sun-Times wires
Drew Valentine and Loyola improved to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Aher Uguak had 13 points as Loyola romped past Evansville 82-31 on Wednesday night at Gentile Arena in its final home game of the regular season.

The Ramblers’ 51-point margin of victory is the seventh-largest in Missouri Valley Conference history.

Lucas Williamson had 11 points for the Ramblers (22-6, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference), who won for the fourth time in their last five games. Keith Clemons added 10 points off the bench.

Loyola, which led 41-12 at the break, shot 62% (31-for-50) from the field for the game.

Williamson hit a three to push the lead to 44-12. The Ramblers then rattled off 13 consecutive points to extend the lead to 57-15.

Loyola improved to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. The Ramblers defeated Evansville 77-48 on Jan. 18.

Blake Sisley had nine points for the Purple Aces (6-22, 2-15).

