 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Loyola cruises past Evansville

The Ramblers’ 51-point margin of victory is the seventh-largest in Missouri Valley Conference history.

By Associated Press
Drew Valentine and Loyola improved to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season.
Drew Valentine and Loyola improved to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Aher Uguak had 13 points as Loyola romped past Evansville 82-31 on Wednesday night at Gentile Arena in its final home game of the regular season.

The Ramblers’ 51-point margin of victory is the seventh-largest in Missouri Valley Conference history.

Lucas Williamson had 11 points for the Ramblers (22-6, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference), who won for the fourth time in their last five games. Keith Clemons added 10 points off the bench.

Loyola, which led 41-12 at the break, shot 62% (31-for-50) from the field for the game.

Williamson hit a three to push the lead to 44-12. The Ramblers then rattled off 13 consecutive points to extend the lead to 57-15.

Loyola improved to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. The Ramblers defeated Evansville 77-48 on Jan. 18.

Blake Sisley had nine points for the Purple Aces (6-22, 2-15).

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

U.S. women beat Iceland 5-0 to win SheBelieves Cup title

The Americans won the annual four-team soccer tournament for the third straight year.

By Associated Press

UEFA will move Champions League final from Russia

Sports organizations, teams cut ties to Russia-related entities after invasion of Ukraine.

By Rob Harris | Associated Press

Winter weather advisory for Thursday afternoon, early Friday. Up to 5 inches of snow, possibly freezing drizzle

The advisory covers Cook, Will, DuPage, Kendall, Kane, Grundy, DeKalb and Ogle counties from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Halyna Hutchins’ husband ‘so angry’ at Alec Baldwin for deflecting blame in cinematographer’s death

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Matt Hutchins said.

By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press

Russia attacks Ukraine, ‘shattering’ European peace

Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.

By Associated Press

6 people shot in Chicago Wednesday

A woman and a man were shot after confronting a gunman in the garage of their home in the 8500 block of South Eggleston.

By Sun-Times Wire