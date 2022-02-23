3 children found safe after taken inside stolen SUV in River West

Three children were found safe after a male stole the vehicle they were sitting in Wednesday night in River West.

About 8:30 p.m. a male wearing all black entered a Chevy Equinox that was double parked and left running in the 800 block of West Superior Street and drove off with three children in the backseat, Chicago police said.

He then drove to the 700 block of North Green Street and let out the 13-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, police said. None of the children were injured during the incident.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 3100 block of South Homan Street.

Area Three detectives are investigating.