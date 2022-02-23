 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 children found safe after taken inside stolen SUV in River West

A male wearing all black entered a Chevy Equinox that was double-parked and left running in the 800 block of West Superior Street and drove off with three children in the back seat.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three children were reported safe after they were taken in a SUV Feb. 23, 2022, in River West.
Three children were reported safe after they were taken in a SUV Feb. 23, 2022, in River West.
Foto de archivo

Three children were found safe after a male stole the vehicle they were sitting in Wednesday night in River West.

About 8:30 p.m. a male wearing all black entered a Chevy Equinox that was double parked and left running in the 800 block of West Superior Street and drove off with three children in the backseat, Chicago police said.

He then drove to the 700 block of North Green Street and let out the 13-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, police said. None of the children were injured during the incident.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 3100 block of South Homan Street.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Loyola cruises past Evansville

The Ramblers’ 51-point margin of victory is the seventh-largest in Missouri Valley Conference history.

By Sun-Times wires

Tinley Park beats Ag. Science, sets up Hillcrest rematch

After surviving a late run by pesky Ag. Science to win 51-43 in a Class 3A regional semifinal on Wednesday, the Titans turn their attention to the rematch with rival Hillcrest on Friday.

By Mike Clark

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine; explosions heard

President Biden denounced the "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine and said the world will "hold Russia accountable."

By Associated Press

Man charged with shooting into car, striking 8-year-old boy in Brighton Park

Ricco Carrasco, 29, faces multiple felony counts for discharge of a weapon, Chicago police announced Wednesday night.

By Sun-Times Wire

Undermining American unity won’t deter Russian aggression

Many of our forbears died beating back fascist regimes in Europe. Americans today should not question the principles for which they fought.

By CST Editorial Board

A feel-good story is a reminder of the high cost of college

Hope Chicago plans to provide college scholarships to 24,000 high school graduates. Otherwise, these students would likely be saddled with hefty college debt.

By CST Editorial Board