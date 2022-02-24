Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 9 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an interesting day! You might meet someone new who is fascinating or different from you. You might even fall in love with someone. Perhaps someone you know will do something that surprises you? Meanwhile, you make a marvelous impression on important people. Bonus!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A discussion with a parent, boss, teacher or the police might be exciting today. (Certainly, different.) Meanwhile, you might develop a crush on someone “different.” Or instead, some of you will yearn to travel and escape somewhere with white sands and turquoise waters. Oh yeah.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans sound exciting; however, they might suddenly change. You might have to travel when you did not expect to do so; or, scheduled plans might be delayed or canceled. Expect generosity from others. Meanwhile, romance sizzles!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Relations with those who are closest to you are warm and friendly. In fact, your dealings with a spouse or partner will be romantic in an idealized way. Meanwhile, news about inheritances or shared property might be exciting or unexpected. Stay tuned!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Because you feel friendly and concerned for a coworker, you will help them if they need assistance. (You’re a generous sign.) This could be a two-way street; and perhaps, someone is helping you instead? You might also put out some effort to make your workspace look more attractive. Meanwhile, someone has a surprise for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day for romance. Enjoy a long lunch or a special dinner or an evening out. Others will feel very tenderhearted toward children. Grab every chance to appreciate the arts and enjoy the entertainment world. Expect a few surprises!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will enjoy tweaking your digs and redecorating where you live today. You will also enjoy entertaining at home because warm feelings, especially with family members, will promote good times and happy exchanges. However, something unpredictable with kids or your social plans might go south. Be prepared.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Something unexpected might affect your home or a family member today. This might be surprising news? Fortunately, you are in a warm and understanding state of mind so that whatever happens, you will take it in your stride. Today you appreciate the beauty of your surroundings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If shopping today, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. It’s possible that you will attract money to you. Meanwhile, this is a restless day because your mind is flitting from subject to subject. This is why you might be impulsive and a bit excited.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your words are so charming today that you can persuade anyone to agree with you. (You sound so reasonable!) Keep an eye on financial matters as well as your own money and possessions because things are unpredictable when it comes to your assets today. Stay sharp.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might attract money to you today; or you might have money-making ideas, especially related to the arts. If spending money, you will buy art or beautiful things. Meanwhile, you will be intrigued by something new and different today, which is good because you’re ready for some excitement.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

People are attracted to you today. They enjoy your company because you are especially friendly and charming to everyone. Ironically, personally you feel a bit nervous and scattered. (It doesn’t show.) Guard against rash judgments or quick actions. Think before you say or do anything.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, rapper O’Shea Jackson Jr. (1991) shares your birthday. You are an interesting conversationalist because you can be charming in a quirky way. You’re willing to help others and you instill a sense of camaraderie with close friends. You have excellent business savvy. Expect exciting changes this year and a chance for more personal freedom. New directions and personal growth will happen easily. Seek out new opportunities.