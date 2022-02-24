 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Winter weather advisory for Thursday afternoon, early Friday. Up to 5 inches of snow, possibly freezing drizzle

The advisory covers Cook, Will, DuPage, Kendall, Kane, Grundy, DeKalb and Ogle counties from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman with groceries walks by an alleyway on West Glenlake Avenue near North Winthrop Avenue in Edgewater during a winter storm last week.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area for Thursday afternoon through early Friday, with freezing drizzle and up to 5 inches of snow in some places.

The advisory covers Cook, Will, DuPage, Kendall, Kane, Grundy, DeKalb and Ogle counties from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The weather service warned of snow-covered roads with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, the highest along Lake Michigan. Snow could start falling in the Chicago area around 2 p.m.

The snow could be mixed with freezing drizzle in Will County in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

The high Thursday and Friday will be around 30. On Saturday, sunny skies are expected with the high around 36.

