Friday’s IHSA state basketball playoff schedule

Friday, February 25, 2022
IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 4A
(Regional-Championship)
PROVISO WEST SECTIONAL
Young
Young vs. Downers Grove North, 7:00
Riverside-Brookfield
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 7:0
Hinsdale Central
Curie vs. Hinsdale Central, 7:00
Proviso East
Lyons vs. Proviso East, 7:00
THORNWOOD SECTIONAL
Oak Lawn
Kenwood vs. Oak Lawn, 7:00
Brother Rice
Brother Rice vs. Bloom, 7:00
Homewood-Flossmoor
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Marist, 7:00
St. Rita
St. Rita vs. Morgan Park, 7:00
BARRINGTON SECTIONAL
Buffalo Grove
Barrington vs. Buffalo Grove, 7:00
Hersey
Hersey vs. Fremd, 7:00
Libertyville
Libertyville vs. Warren, 7:00
Mundelein
Stevenson vs. Prospect, 7:00
GLENBROOK SOUTH SECTIONAL
Maine South
Glenbrook South vs. Niles North, 7:)0
Evanston
Glenbrook North vs. Evanston, 7:00
New Trier
New Trier vs. Conant, 7:00
Hoffman Estates
Rolling Meadows vs. Hoffman Estates, 7:00
COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL
Granite City
Collinsville vs. Belleville East, 7:00
Alton
O’Fallon vs. Quincy, 7:00
Normal
Normal vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Minooka
Moline vs. Minooka, 7:00
OSWEGO SECTIONAL
Joliet Central
Oswego East vs. West Aurora, 7:00
Neuqua Valley
Neuqua Valley vs. West Aurora, 7:00
Plainfield North
Bolingbrook vs. East Aurora, 7:00
Plainfield Central
Andrew vs. Plainfield Central, 7:00
BARTLETT SECTIONAL
Glenbard West
Glenbard West vs. York, 7:00
Naperville North
Lake Park vs. Naperville North, 7:00
Wheaton-Warr. South
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Bartlett, 7:00
Batavia
Benet vs. Glenbard North, 7:00
HUNTLEY SECTIONAL
Larkin
Larkin vs. Dundee, 7:00
Jacobs
Huntley vs. Rockford East, 7:00
Jefferson
Auburn vs. Hononegah, 7:00
Hampshire
DeKalb vs. St. Charles North, 7:00
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 3A
(Regional-Championship)
DANVILLE SECTIONAL
Sacred Heart-Griffin
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Lanphier, 7:00
Morton (IL)
Morton (IL) vs. Centennial, 7:00
Mahomet-Seymour
Lincoln vs. Mahomet-Seymour
MacArthur
MacArthur vs. Springfield Southeast, 7:00
HIGHLAND SECTIONAL
Centralia
Centralia vs. Mt. Vernon, 7:00
Glenwood
Glenwood vs. Jacksonville, 7:00
Cahokia
East St. Louis vs. Highland, 7:00
Richland County
Richland County vs. TBD, 7:00
KING SECTIONAL
St. Ignatius
St. Ignatius vs. Lake View, 7:00
Prosser
Fenwick vs. Prosser, 7:00
Payton
Westinghouse vs. Payton, 7:00
De La Salle
De La Salle vs. Schurz, 7:00
NORTH CHICAGO SECTIONAL
Antioch
Lake Forest vs. Antioch, 7:00
Grayslake Central
Deerfield vs. Grayslake Central, 7:00
Vernon Hills
St. Patrick vs. Vernon Hills, 7:00
Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs. Carmel, 7:00
MARIAN CATHOLIC SECTIONAL
Hillcrest
Hillcrest vs. Tinley Park, 7:00
Morris
Lemont vs. Marian Catholic, 7:00
Evergreen Park
Thornton vs. Brooks, 7:00
Oak Forest
Oak Forest vs. Kankakee, 7:00
HINSDALE SOUTH SECTIONAL
St. Laurence
Simeon vs. St. Laurence, 7:00
Nazareth
Lindblom vs. Nazareth, 7:00
Glenbard South
Mount Carmel vs. Bogan, 7:00
Hyde Park
Hyde Park vs. Solorio, 7:00
CRYSTAL LAKE SOUTH SECTIONAL
Sycamore
Burlington Central vs. Kaneland, 7:00
Boylan
Boylan vs. Freeport, 7:00
Prairie Ridge
Wauconda vs. Prairie Ridge, 7:00
Marmion
St. Francis vs. Marmion, 7:00
PEORIA (BRADLEY UNIV) SECTIONAL
Richwoods
Metamora vs. Washington (IL), 7:)0
Rochelle
Sterling vs. Rochelle, 7:00
Rock Island
Rock Island vs. Ottawa, 7:00
Limestone
Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Manual, 7:00
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 2A
(Regional - Championship - Chicago Area)
MARENGO SECTIONAL
Timothy Christian
Northridge vs. Timothy Christian, 7:00
Aurora Christian
Wheaton Academy vs. Rockford Christian, 7:00
Marian Central
Rockford Lutheran vs. Marengo, 7:00
IC Catholic
IC Catholic vs. Montini, 7:00
MENDOTA SECTIONAL
Oregon
Eureka vs. Stillman Valley, 7:00
CLIFTON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
McNamara
Beecher vs. Herscher, 7:00
Wilmington
El Paso-Gridley vs. Seneca, 7:00
JULIAN SECTIONAL
Dunbar
Dunbar vs. Phillips, 7:00
Carver
Perspectives-Lead vs.Longwood, 7:00
Chicago Christian
Leo vs. Joliet Catholic, 7:00
University High
University High vs. Dyett, 7:00
NORTH LAWNDALE SECTIONAL
DePaul
DePaul vs. Latin, 7:00
Orr
Orr vs. North Lawndale, 7:00
Christ the King
Clark vs. Christ the King, 7:00
Wells
Wells vs. Noble Street, 7:00
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 1A
(Regional - Championship - Chicago Area)
WOODLAND SECTIONAL
Serena
Yorkville Christian vs. Marquette, 7:00
Horizon-Southwest
Horizon-Southwest vs. Ellison, 7:00
Fenger
Fenger vs. Bowen, 7:00
St. Bede
Midland vs. Putnam County, 7:00
MARSHALL SECTIONAL
Walther Lutheran
Austin vs. Walther Lutheran, 7:00
Collins
Hope Academy vs. Matshall, 7:00
PECATONICA SECTIONAL
Indian Creek
Somonauk vs. Pecatonica, 7:00
Alden-Hebron
South Beloit vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00