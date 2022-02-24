 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Friday’s IHSA state basketball playoff schedule

All the regional final games around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Tinley Park’s Amarion Johnson (24) works against an Ag. Science’s player to get a rebound.
Friday, February 25, 2022

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 4A

(Regional-Championship)

PROVISO WEST SECTIONAL

Young

Young vs. Downers Grove North, 7:00

Riverside-Brookfield

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 7:0

Hinsdale Central

Curie vs. Hinsdale Central, 7:00

Proviso East

Lyons vs. Proviso East, 7:00

THORNWOOD SECTIONAL

Oak Lawn

Kenwood vs. Oak Lawn, 7:00

Brother Rice

Brother Rice vs. Bloom, 7:00

Homewood-Flossmoor

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Marist, 7:00

St. Rita

St. Rita vs. Morgan Park, 7:00

BARRINGTON SECTIONAL

Buffalo Grove

Barrington vs. Buffalo Grove, 7:00

Hersey

Hersey vs. Fremd, 7:00

Libertyville

Libertyville vs. Warren, 7:00

Mundelein

Stevenson vs. Prospect, 7:00

GLENBROOK SOUTH SECTIONAL

Maine South

Glenbrook South vs. Niles North, 7:)0

Evanston

Glenbrook North vs. Evanston, 7:00

New Trier

New Trier vs. Conant, 7:00

Hoffman Estates

Rolling Meadows vs. Hoffman Estates, 7:00

COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL

Granite City

Collinsville vs. Belleville East, 7:00

Alton

O’Fallon vs. Quincy, 7:00

Normal

Normal vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Minooka

Moline vs. Minooka, 7:00

OSWEGO SECTIONAL

Joliet Central

Oswego East vs. West Aurora, 7:00

Neuqua Valley

Neuqua Valley vs. West Aurora, 7:00

Plainfield North

Bolingbrook vs. East Aurora, 7:00

Plainfield Central

Andrew vs. Plainfield Central, 7:00

BARTLETT SECTIONAL

Glenbard West

Glenbard West vs. York, 7:00

Naperville North

Lake Park vs. Naperville North, 7:00

Wheaton-Warr. South

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Bartlett, 7:00

Batavia

Benet vs. Glenbard North, 7:00

HUNTLEY SECTIONAL

Larkin

Larkin vs. Dundee, 7:00

Jacobs

Huntley vs. Rockford East, 7:00

Jefferson

Auburn vs. Hononegah, 7:00

Hampshire

DeKalb vs. St. Charles North, 7:00

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 3A

(Regional-Championship)

DANVILLE SECTIONAL

Sacred Heart-Griffin

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Lanphier, 7:00

Morton (IL)

Morton (IL) vs. Centennial, 7:00

Mahomet-Seymour

Lincoln vs. Mahomet-Seymour

MacArthur

MacArthur vs. Springfield Southeast, 7:00

HIGHLAND SECTIONAL

Centralia

Centralia vs. Mt. Vernon, 7:00

Glenwood

Glenwood vs. Jacksonville, 7:00

Cahokia

East St. Louis vs. Highland, 7:00

Richland County

Richland County vs. TBD, 7:00

KING SECTIONAL

St. Ignatius

St. Ignatius vs. Lake View, 7:00

Prosser

Fenwick vs. Prosser, 7:00

Payton

Westinghouse vs. Payton, 7:00

De La Salle

De La Salle vs. Schurz, 7:00

NORTH CHICAGO SECTIONAL

Antioch

Lake Forest vs. Antioch, 7:00

Grayslake Central

Deerfield vs. Grayslake Central, 7:00

Vernon Hills

St. Patrick vs. Vernon Hills, 7:00

Notre Dame

Notre Dame vs. Carmel, 7:00

MARIAN CATHOLIC SECTIONAL

Hillcrest

Hillcrest vs. Tinley Park, 7:00

Morris

Lemont vs. Marian Catholic, 7:00

Evergreen Park

Thornton vs. Brooks, 7:00

Oak Forest

Oak Forest vs. Kankakee, 7:00

HINSDALE SOUTH SECTIONAL

St. Laurence

Simeon vs. St. Laurence, 7:00

Nazareth

Lindblom vs. Nazareth, 7:00

Glenbard South

Mount Carmel vs. Bogan, 7:00

Hyde Park

Hyde Park vs. Solorio, 7:00

CRYSTAL LAKE SOUTH SECTIONAL

Sycamore

Burlington Central vs. Kaneland, 7:00

Boylan

Boylan vs. Freeport, 7:00

Prairie Ridge

Wauconda vs. Prairie Ridge, 7:00

Marmion

St. Francis vs. Marmion, 7:00

PEORIA (BRADLEY UNIV) SECTIONAL

Richwoods

Metamora vs. Washington (IL), 7:)0

Rochelle

Sterling vs. Rochelle, 7:00

Rock Island

Rock Island vs. Ottawa, 7:00

Limestone

Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Manual, 7:00

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 2A

(Regional - Championship - Chicago Area)

MARENGO SECTIONAL

Timothy Christian

Northridge vs. Timothy Christian, 7:00

Aurora Christian

Wheaton Academy vs. Rockford Christian, 7:00

Marian Central

Rockford Lutheran vs. Marengo, 7:00

IC Catholic

IC Catholic vs. Montini, 7:00

MENDOTA SECTIONAL

Oregon

Eureka vs. Stillman Valley, 7:00

CLIFTON CENTRAL SECTIONAL

McNamara

Beecher vs. Herscher, 7:00

Wilmington

El Paso-Gridley vs. Seneca, 7:00

JULIAN SECTIONAL

Dunbar

Dunbar vs. Phillips, 7:00

Carver

Perspectives-Lead vs.Longwood, 7:00

Chicago Christian

Leo vs. Joliet Catholic, 7:00

University High

University High vs. Dyett, 7:00

NORTH LAWNDALE SECTIONAL

DePaul

DePaul vs. Latin, 7:00

Orr

Orr vs. North Lawndale, 7:00

Christ the King

Clark vs. Christ the King, 7:00

Wells

Wells vs. Noble Street, 7:00

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 1A

(Regional - Championship - Chicago Area)

WOODLAND SECTIONAL

Serena

Yorkville Christian vs. Marquette, 7:00

Horizon-Southwest

Horizon-Southwest vs. Ellison, 7:00

Fenger

Fenger vs. Bowen, 7:00

St. Bede

Midland vs. Putnam County, 7:00

MARSHALL SECTIONAL

Walther Lutheran

Austin vs. Walther Lutheran, 7:00

Collins

Hope Academy vs. Matshall, 7:00

PECATONICA SECTIONAL

Indian Creek

Somonauk vs. Pecatonica, 7:00

Alden-Hebron

South Beloit vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 7:00

