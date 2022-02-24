 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Summer work teaching fishing: Chicago Park District and the IDNR have openings for summer work

Spots for eight instructors and one coordinator are open for the fishing programs of the Chicago Park District; while the Illinois Department of Natural Resources needs six more instructors this summer for the Chicago Urban Fishing Program.

By Dale Bowman
File photo of the Chicago lakefront. Credit: Dale Bowman
File photo of the Chicago lakefront.
Dale Bowman

A heads up for teachers/anglers in the area.

At the meeting of the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee, it came up that both the Chicago Park District and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are looking for many fishing instructors and one coordinator this summer. Take it as a sign of some normalcy returning.

  • The Chicago Park District is looking to fill nine positions, one coordinator and eight instructors, for the fishing programs. The jobs are for Summer Day Camp Programming with some spring and fall hours. You must live in Chicago for these jobs. Here is the link for camp coordinator. Here is the link for camp counselor. If you have questions, email Carl Vizzone.
  • Coordinator Brenda McKinney needs six additional instructors for the IDNR’s Chicago Urban Fishing Program. The work runs from the last week of June through the middle of August. Teaching and/or fishing experience is important. For more, contact McKinney at (312) 771-9741.

Next Up In Outdoors

The Latest

Russia’s attack on Ukraine shows why NATO is necessary

Putin is a bully. If it were not for NATO, every smaller eastern Europe country would have to live in fear, because he could take them one by one.

By Letters to the Editor

Does nighttime eating make you gain weight?

A well-controlled study of 32 young women, published by the International Journal of Obesity, found that eating late is associated with a reduction in calories burned and reduced glucose tolerance.

By Environmental Nutrition

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace lands with Falcons

He’ll be one of three senior personnel directors with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday.

By Patrick Finley

Emerson String Quartet — ‘the finest in the world’ — playing Chicago one last time

The quartet is undertaking a kind of farewell tour, which includes what is billed as its final stop in Chicago.

By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times

Ukrainians in Chicago protest Russian invasion: ‘Pray For Peace. Pray for Ukraine’

"I don’t know what’s worse, being over there and being in danger or being here and knowing that we can’t do anything, really," said Oleksiy Vynnytskyy, 28, an urgent care nurse from Wheeling.

By Mitch Dudek

Friday’s IHSA state basketball playoff schedule

All the regional final games around the area.

By Michael O'Brien