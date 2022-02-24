Summer work teaching fishing: Chicago Park District and the IDNR have openings for summer work

A heads up for teachers/anglers in the area.
At the meeting of the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee, it came up that both the Chicago Park District and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are looking for many fishing instructors and one coordinator this summer. Take it as a sign of some normalcy returning.
- The Chicago Park District is looking to fill nine positions, one coordinator and eight instructors, for the fishing programs. The jobs are for Summer Day Camp Programming with some spring and fall hours. You must live in Chicago for these jobs. Here is the link for camp coordinator. Here is the link for camp counselor. If you have questions, email Carl Vizzone.
- Coordinator Brenda McKinney needs six additional instructors for the IDNR’s Chicago Urban Fishing Program. The work runs from the last week of June through the middle of August. Teaching and/or fishing experience is important. For more, contact McKinney at (312) 771-9741.