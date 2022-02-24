 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

MLB labor negotiations resume as deadline approaches

Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
Major League Baseball Players Association chief negotiator Bruce Meyer, left, and New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole talk on their way to contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.
Major League Baseball Players Association chief negotiator Bruce Meyer, left, and New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole talk on their way to contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.
Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP

JUPITER, Fla. — With less than 4 1/2 days until Major League Baseball’s deadline for a labor deal to salvage opening day and a 162-game season, New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas joined negotiations Thursday.

The sides met for the fourth straight day at Roger Dean Stadium, the idle spring training home of the Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Players who remained from earlier in the week included the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon, the Mets’ Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor, the Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, the Cubs’ Ian Happ, the Brewers’ Brent Suter and free agent Andrew Miller.

Players met in the first base parking lot with union head Tony Clark, chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and staff before entering the ballpark.

MLB told the union that it will cancel regular-season games if a contract is not agreed to by the end of Monday, then made its stance public Wednesday.

Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to.

The union told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management’s proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was in its 85th day, and the sessions this week increased the total on core economic issues to just 10 since the lockout began Dec. 2.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Feb. 10 that a minimum of four weeks of training are needed before starting the season. A deal by Monday would allow that plus a few days for players to report to camps in Arizona and Florida.

Players and teams remain far apart on luxury tax thresholds, salary arbitration eligibility, revenue sharing and the size of a pool of money that would go to pre-arbitration players.

Next Up In MLB

The Latest

Man was speeding, ran red light on Lower Wacker before hit-and-run crash that killed NU employee, prosecutors say

Christine Campbell, 70, had just left work when she was struck by a car driven by Marcel Windham, 21, police said. He was arrested Tuesday.

By Matthew Hendrickson and David Struett

Previewing and predicting the best regional finals

A look at Friday’s top games.

By Joe Henricksen

Girls basketball IHSA state playoff schedule

The complete schedule for the girls basketball state tournament.

By Michael O'Brien

Russia’s attack on Ukraine shows why NATO is necessary

Putin is a bully. If it were not for NATO, every smaller eastern Europe country would have to live in fear, because he could take them one by one.

By Letters to the Editor

Summer work teaching fishing: Chicago Park District and the IDNR have openings for summer work

Spots for eight instructors and one coordinator are open for the fishing programs of the Chicago Park District; while the Illinois Department of Natural Resources needs six more instructors this summer for the Chicago Urban Fishing Program.

By Dale Bowman

Does nighttime eating make you gain weight?

A well-controlled study of 32 young women, published by the International Journal of Obesity, found that eating late is associated with a reduction in calories burned and reduced glucose tolerance.

By Environmental Nutrition