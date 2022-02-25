 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

After 10:45 a.m., Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a curious day because in one way, you are making an effort to keep a low profile. Nevertheless, in another way, you are noticed! In fact, personal details about your private life seem to be public consumption. (Like, what’s with that?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a popular time for you, and you are keen to expand your world through exploration and discovery. If you can travel — perfect. If not, you will still want to see new places, meet new faces and share new ideas. You might be attracted to someone who is “different.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With the sun at high noon in your chart, you look fabulous to others, especially bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. This is a good thing because some of you might be dealing with disputes about inheritances, insurance matters or shared property, and it’s good to have some clout on your side. Eh wot?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Even though you are curious and energetic, it will be smart on your part to cooperate with others. Show tolerance and forbearance when dealing with those who are closest to you. Don’t be demanding. Go with the flow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a productive day because you’re motivated to get things done — and you will. You will do this both by delegating to others as well as rolling up your sleeves and tackling whatever is on your plate. You enjoy having fun. But when it comes to work, you are indomitable!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a playful day for you. TGIF! Enjoy social outings where permitted. Sports events, playful activities with kids and the entertainment world will appeal to you today. Romance will definitely flourish. Why not flirt with someone?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ve been working hard plus doing what you can to boost your health. Perhaps that’s why today is a good day to pull in your reins and cocoon at home so you can relax among familiar surroundings. Be patient with family members. Enjoy tweaking your digs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a lovely day to socialize whether online or in person. Enjoy seeing members of your “bubble” if possible because you are eager to relate to others today. You want to have fun. You want to have a good time, and you want to share this positive energy if you can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Commerce and financial matters are favored today. This is a strong day for those of you who work from home because you might see ways to boost your income. You will also enjoy shopping for pretty things for yourself and loved ones.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign, which gives you a tiny edge over all the other signs. In other words, although your feelings are emotionally heightened, your luck is slightly improved! Ask the universe for a favor!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Even though you’re in a chatty mood and eager to share your ideas or espouse certain views, you’re also happy to take a back seat today because you feel the need to withdraw from the busyness of everything around you. It’s Friday. Relax.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a lovely, popular day for you! Enjoy the company of friends — if permitted. You will also enjoy interactions with clubs and organizations. In fact, this is a kind of day where a friend could become a lover. You might also feel competitive with someone.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sean Astin (1971) shares your birthday. You are intelligent and you often take charge of a situation. Nevertheless, you are gentle, compassionate and a forgiving person. Honesty is important to you in your relationships. This year you might perform an important service for others, perhaps family members. Because of this responsibility, it’s important to take care of yourself. You might even do a personal makeover.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Facing firing, police sergeant quits amid accusation of taking bribe from diver who later found Anthony Rizzo’s wedding ring

Marine Unit Sgt. Eduardo Beltran allegedly accepted the bribe in 2017 from diver Yohei Yamada, who three years later gained attention when he recovered the former Cubs first baseman’s ring from Belmont Harbor.

By David Struett and Tom Schuba

Police Board votes to fire cop who threatened former recruit when she dumped him for intimidating police academy classmates

"You thought you were going to throw me under the bus. I’m taking you with me," the jilted officer said in a text message, threatening also to report his ex-girlfriend’s family to immigration officials.

By Tom Schuba

Bulls win out of the break, but coach Billy Donovan wants ‘better’

The Bulls have 22 regular-season games left, and while Donovan will take the win over the Hawks on Thursday — in which DeMar DeRozan stayed hot — he’s asking his players to be better.

By Joe Cowley

Putin the bully must pay a steep price for launching war

Without sanctions, our world risks becoming something unacceptable: A place where nations just take what they want by force, without suffering the consequences.

By CST Editorial Board

After incident involving a top cop’s car, Chicagoans need to know rules apply to everyone

When Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed this issue on Wednesday, we wish she had forthrightly explained why the police department chose not to impound a top cop’s car that was involved in a drug arrest.

By CST Editorial Board

Maine teen with explosives discussed attacking mosque in Chicago, houses of worship, prosecutors say

The 18-year-old, of Waterville, Maine, was in communication with two juveniles about his plans to attack a mosque, and possibly a synagogue, prosecutors said. A federal magistrate judge this week ordered him held without bail.

By Associated Press