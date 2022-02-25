Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

Moon Alert

After 10:45 a.m., Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a curious day because in one way, you are making an effort to keep a low profile. Nevertheless, in another way, you are noticed! In fact, personal details about your private life seem to be public consumption. (Like, what’s with that?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a popular time for you, and you are keen to expand your world through exploration and discovery. If you can travel — perfect. If not, you will still want to see new places, meet new faces and share new ideas. You might be attracted to someone who is “different.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With the sun at high noon in your chart, you look fabulous to others, especially bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. This is a good thing because some of you might be dealing with disputes about inheritances, insurance matters or shared property, and it’s good to have some clout on your side. Eh wot?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Even though you are curious and energetic, it will be smart on your part to cooperate with others. Show tolerance and forbearance when dealing with those who are closest to you. Don’t be demanding. Go with the flow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a productive day because you’re motivated to get things done — and you will. You will do this both by delegating to others as well as rolling up your sleeves and tackling whatever is on your plate. You enjoy having fun. But when it comes to work, you are indomitable!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a playful day for you. TGIF! Enjoy social outings where permitted. Sports events, playful activities with kids and the entertainment world will appeal to you today. Romance will definitely flourish. Why not flirt with someone?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ve been working hard plus doing what you can to boost your health. Perhaps that’s why today is a good day to pull in your reins and cocoon at home so you can relax among familiar surroundings. Be patient with family members. Enjoy tweaking your digs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a lovely day to socialize whether online or in person. Enjoy seeing members of your “bubble” if possible because you are eager to relate to others today. You want to have fun. You want to have a good time, and you want to share this positive energy if you can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Commerce and financial matters are favored today. This is a strong day for those of you who work from home because you might see ways to boost your income. You will also enjoy shopping for pretty things for yourself and loved ones.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign, which gives you a tiny edge over all the other signs. In other words, although your feelings are emotionally heightened, your luck is slightly improved! Ask the universe for a favor!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Even though you’re in a chatty mood and eager to share your ideas or espouse certain views, you’re also happy to take a back seat today because you feel the need to withdraw from the busyness of everything around you. It’s Friday. Relax.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a lovely, popular day for you! Enjoy the company of friends — if permitted. You will also enjoy interactions with clubs and organizations. In fact, this is a kind of day where a friend could become a lover. You might also feel competitive with someone.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sean Astin (1971) shares your birthday. You are intelligent and you often take charge of a situation. Nevertheless, you are gentle, compassionate and a forgiving person. Honesty is important to you in your relationships. This year you might perform an important service for others, perhaps family members. Because of this responsibility, it’s important to take care of yourself. You might even do a personal makeover.