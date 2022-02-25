 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Lake County sheriff’s officer found dead in patrol car in East Chicago

The 51-year-old veteran officer was discovered in his vehicle in the parking lot of the East Chicago Courthouse,

By Sun-Times Wire
A Lake County sheriff’s officer was found dead Feb. 25, 2022, in East Chicago.
A Lake County sheriff’s officer was found dead Feb. 25, 2022, in East Chicago.
Foto de archivo

A Lake County sheriff’s officer was found dead in his patrol car Friday afternoon in East Chicago, Indiana.

The 51-year-old veteran officer was discovered in his vehicle about 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Chicago Courthouse, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. His name has not yet been released.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family loved ones of this officer, and also to the men and women of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office and East Chicago Police Department are investigating the incident.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Trump’s Putin praise draws harsh rebuke from former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta

Siding with Vladimir Putin is "the kind of stuff that can cost lives," former defense secretary says

By Michael Sneed

‘Half of my heart is bleeding’ — citizenship ceremony bittersweet for natives of Ukraine

"My family in Ukraine is really concerned with what is happening," said Yuriy Kolodiychuk. "And they beg the whole world to help people, ordinary people in Ukraine, who are under this severe attack of crazy person Mr. Putin."

By Josephine Stratman

March mildness? COVID-19 cases down 94% from Omicron peak as masks in Illinois come off next week

Under new CDC guidelines, masks are still recommended in 21 counties across southern and central Illinois, but not in any part of the Chicago area.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Chicago Park District lifeguard abuse scandal has cost taxpayers over $330,000 in legal bills

Attorney Jim Franczek’s firm, which investigated the park district’s response, has charged more than $259,000. Another firm has billed more than $70,000.

By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ Chicago

Evanston botched response to ‘pervasive’ lakefront sexual misconduct, report finds

A law firm’s investigators, hired by the suburb, found that officials badly mishandled young, female lifeguards’ complaints of abuse and harassment by supervisors.

By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ Chicago

CPS LSC candidate application deadline nears with few registered for April election

While many applications are typically submitted within the last week of the window, district officials were pushing to spread awareness ahead of the deadline.

By Nader Issa