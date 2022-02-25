 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bryce Moore dominates as Carmel takes down Notre Dame

Bryce Moore, a Niagara recruit, was spectacular in leading the Corsiars to a 65-48 win against Notre Dame in a Class 3A regional final.

By Michael O'Brien
Carmel’s Bryce Moore (1) reacts with teammates while Asher Jackson (3) holds the trophy after winning the game against Notre Dame.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

There is no messing around with a seven-game series in high school basketball playoffs. It’s a one-and-done format, so the end can come at any time.

“Honestly, I was stressing all day,” Carmel senior Bryce Moore said. “Not really because of nerves. I’ve been in big games before. But just knowing that this game could have been my last game ever…I didn’t want that to happen. And obviously I didn’t let that happen.”

That pressure often brings out the best in talented seniors. That’s what happened on Friday in Niles. Moore, a Niagara recruit, was spectacular in leading the Corsiars to a 65-48 win against Notre Dame in a Class 3A regional final.

“I was locked in from the start,” Moore said. “I knew what we had to do. I was feeling it at the start of the game.”

Moore finished with 29 points. He scored 20 in the first half, shooting 9 for 11.

“That’s the best game we’ve played all year,” Carmel coach Zack Ryan said. “Bryce carried us. Those shots he was hitting, he’s just a special kid. He’s a great leader and representative for the school.”

The first few minutes were a blur, with both teams turning the ball over multiple times in frantic play. But then Carmel settled down and took care of the ball the rest of the way, finishing with just seven turnovers.

“We talked about composure,” Ryan said. “We had to stay connected on the court and have good communication because this is a tough place to play. The crowd got to us the first couple of times.”

The Corsairs (23-10) took control in the third quarter, limiting Notre Dame (18-15) to just four points and building a 40-27.

Senior guard Asher Jackson added 20 points and eight rebounds for Carmel. He scored 11 in the fourth quarter to help quell any Notre Dame hopes of a comeback.

“I knew they were keying hard on [Moore],” Jackson said. “Their original plan was to key on me because I played well against them the last two times. But [Moore] was outstanding. Some of the shots he hit were just, wow.”

Jackson and Moore have been playing together since eighth grade.

“We’ve bonded and we play well together,” Moore said. “That’s my guy, I love him.”

Notre Dame had beaten the Corsairs twice this season, including a 49-45 win on Feb. 6 in the East Suburban Catholic conference tournament.

Carmel’s Asher Jackson (3) delivers the ball to the basket during the game against Notre Dame.
Carmel’s Asher Jackson (3) delivers the ball to the basket during the game against Notre Dame.

“We knew coming in that it was going to be hard to beat us three times,” Jackson said. “I told everyone on our team that I wanted to beat them by 20 because I knew we could do it.”

Junior Sonny Williams led Notre Dame with 21 points. The Dons are young, starting just one senior.

“The conference tournament helped us with this,” Ryan said. “Every game is a fist fight. The kids are physical and play hard with a lot of emotion.”

Carmel will face St. Patrick, a 54-47 winner against Vernon Hills, in the North Chicago Sectional semifinals on Wednesday.

“We’ve come a long way this season,” Moore said. “No one knew who we were back in November and now we are getting our names out there. It was bound to happen because we are a good team.”

