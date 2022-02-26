 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep in mind that now, and for the next few weeks, it’s an excellent time to work behind the scenes or work alone because your personal year is coming to an end, even though your new year has not begun. Why not define two goals for your year ahead?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Enjoy this time of increased popularity. Many of you are also more involved with groups and organizations, perhaps in a leadership role. Now, and in the next few weeks, is the best time of the year to set goals. Ideas? (Goals help keep you on track!)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because this is the one time of the year when the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight, it’s important to take advantage of this blessing. People admire you even if you don’t do anything special. Obviously, now is the time to strike!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an ideal time to sign up for a course, or study, or do something to learn more about the world around you. Travel will also give you a chance to enhance your world, but this is not always possible, especially with restrictions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Right now, the planet Mars, which represents energy, is in the part of your chart that’s about work and health. Zowie! This means these areas will be highly energized. You find it easy to work hard, and you’re keen to improve your health.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Remember that you need more sleep right now because the sun is opposite your sign. (This happens only once a year and lasts for four weeks.) Meanwhile, both Venus and Mars want you to play and party! (Hmm, could be another reason you need a daily nap.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Welcome this opportunity to be productive because it isn’t always this easy to crank up your engines and work hard. You’re setting your personal standards high now because not only do you want to achieve a lot, and get a lot done, you want to do it as efficiently as possible. Bravo!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s true that you are intense, determined, willful and sexy. (Oh yeah.) But many people forget how playful you are. Scorpio is often the trickster! At this time, you welcome opportunities to play and have fun through gaming, romance and socializing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Even though you are the traveler of the zodiac, it’s easy to stay in isolation now because home and family are your primary focus. Many of you are more involved than usual with a parent. Enjoy this opportunity to cocoon. Make the most of it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your mind is intellectually curious. Plus, many of you are on the go because you have a busy schedule of appointments, errands, short trips as well as meeting the demands of increased reading, writing and studying. Yes, you’re busy! Thankfully, Mars in your sign is boosting your energy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re keen to communicate and talk to others now with Mercury in your sign. Quite possibly, discussions about your possessions, your salary and earnings, and your money-making ideas are areas where you want to share your ideas. You are a futurist.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The sun will be in your sign until Sunday, March 20. It’s good to know this because this is an excellent time for you to go after what you want when you are more energetic, optimistic and confident. Furthermore, doors will open for you. Therefore, make the most of this blessing!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Veronica Ngo (1979) shares your birthday. You are a dreamer with excellent intuition. You are multitalented and when you’re passionate about something, you give it all you have. You’re a good judge of character. This year is about learning and teaching. Many of you will explore or renew spiritual or religious beliefs. As this year progresses, it becomes more exciting.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

About face? Pritzker to end school mask edict Monday — after CDC eases guidelines and court denies appeal

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s move came hours after the Illinois Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal of a decision in a lawsuit challenging Pritzker’s mask mandate. But the state’s top court also tossed a Sangamon County judge’s temporary restraining order, issued earlier this month, that invalidated the mandate.

By Sun-Times Staff Report

Blackhawks outlast Devils 8-5, thanks to dueling hat tricks by Patrick Kane, Brandon Hagel

Kane and Hagel became the first Hawks to post hat tricks in the same game since Eric Daze and Steve Sullivan in 2003.

By Ben Pope

Bryce Moore dominates as Carmel takes down Notre Dame

Bryce Moore, a Niagara recruit, was spectacular in leading the Corsiars to a 65-48 win against Notre Dame in a Class 3A regional final.

By Michael O'Brien

Hotel tax revenues fall $29M short; Chicago taxpayers could be on the hook to make up difference on Soldier Field bonds

Last year, the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority dipped into its reserves — refinance $21.4 million in Soldier Field debt — to spare Chicago taxpayers from having to cover the hotel tax shortfall.

By Fran Spielman

Durbin pushing to confirm Biden’s Supreme Court pick by April 8

The Illinois senator, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the committee will start its "formal investigation" on Friday with a confirmation hearing to be held "within the next several weeks."

By Lynn Sweet

Feds want more than two years for man behind ‘massive’ gambling ring, say he tried to keep it going

Prosecutors say Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice was thwarted when Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher, brother of Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher, was also charged and things got "hot."

By Jon Seidel