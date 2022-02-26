Chicago outdoors: Tombstone & doe, skull & antlers, sandhill cranes on the move, and most extreme rogue wave

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

Paul Vriend took another of his iconic photos, this of a doe at Rosehill Cemetery. which “gives the illusion it’s buried up to the neck in snow. However, it is just sitting in a hole and using the tombstone as a wind block.”

While hiking in Will County, Conrad Brouwer put a different spin to “shed hunting” [photo left]. “Best and only shed I ever found, and by accident,” he emailed. “The gals I were hiking with spotted it and I picked it up thinking it was just one antler. Surprise, it was the whole thing.”

March 12-13: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818 . . . Diamond, (815) 907-7345 . . . Morris, (815) 942-6644

Friday, March 4: Central Kane dinner, Kuiper Family Farm, Maple Park

Thursday: Eric Esko, “Early season Musky and Walleye tactics, Midwest Musky Club, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip, 7:30 p.m.

Next Saturday, March 5: Boat America, Don Leonard, uscgachicago@gmail.com

Today, Feb. 26: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Grove Moose Lodge, 7-11 a.m.

Today, Feb. 26: Hoosier Coho Club’s Fish Tales & Tackle Sales Outdoor Show/Swap Meet, Orak Shrine. Michigan City, Ind.

Today-Sunday, Feb. 26-27: Fish-On: Portage’s Fishing and Outdoor Show, Woodland Park, Portage, Ind.

Friday-next Sunday: March 4-6: Northwest Indiana Fishing and Outdoor Expo, Lincoln Community Center, Highland, Ind.

Next Saturday, March 5: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

Monday, Feb. 28: Crow season ends

“Sandhill cranes flying over Matteson.” Henry Brummel on Sunday

A: Brummel was the first to send notes about sandhills flying during the three days of warmth early this week. Enough contacted me that I put in some time just listening to see if I could hear or see my own.

58: Feet (17.6 meters) of the most extreme rogue wave, confirmed in early February. It struck off the coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, on November 17, 2020, via earthysky.org.