Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For one more week, your ruling planet Mars, will be at the top of your chart, arousing your ambition to achieve. Make the most of this strong determination and energy. Ideally, you want to be your own boss.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s easy to identify with your beliefs now. Be careful about trying to coerce others to agree with you. It’s OK for you to have your beliefs and ideas, in the same way it’s OK for others to have their beliefs and ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be gentle with others about disputes over shared property, taxes, debt or inheritances. Or perhaps you disagree with someone about how to spend a limited amount of money? This is a test for you to transform the ways in which you assert yourself in the world. We all take this test.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid important decisions during the moon alert. Afterwards, your focus will turn to issues related to shared property or inheritances. You might also face a situation where your values are different from the values of someone else.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today after the moon alert, the moon will move opposite your sign, which means you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This is no biggie. It simply means you have to be cooperative and accommodating.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Lately, you have been determined to do your own thing. Your own self-gratification has come first because you feel you have the right to express what and who you are. But in about a week, this focus will turn more to work and accomplishment. Get ready.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are busy on all fronts. You want to be efficient and accomplish whatever you set out to do. You might be redecorating or improving your home in some way. You also want to play, entertain and socialize. This will take some fancy juggling on your part, which you can do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have been persuasive and convincing in the last month because fiery Mars is in your House of Communications. (You say what you mean and mean what you say!) In about a week, this strong energy will subside, as your focus shifts to increased activity at home.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You continue to have a strong focus on home and family; however, you are spending money. If shopping today, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Wait until the moon alert is over to make big purchases. You’ll be glad you did.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good time for you to buy wardrobe items for yourself; however, if you are thinking of doing so, heed the restrictions of the moon alert. Wait until after it’s over to shop for something that makes you feel good. You know that appearances are everything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

After the moon alert is over, the moon will move into your sign, which will do two things: It will heighten your emotional response to everything and everyone. However, it will also slightly improve your luck over all the other signs. (Not too shabby.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Make the most of the fact that the sun in your sign is approaching a lineup Jupiter in your sign, which is a wonderful blessing for you! This will boost your confidence, your optimism and your good fortune. Count your lucky stars!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Noah Emmerich (1965) shares your birthday. You are an intuitive dreamer. Many of you are shy. Nevertheless, you are passionate about whatever you embrace or decide to do. You are compassionate and care deeply about your loved ones. Good news! This is a wonderful year for you because you will get acknowledgement for your efforts. You might win awards, scholarships or get a promotion.