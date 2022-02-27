Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 27, 2002

The Player of the Year race began in November with four main contenders: Yorkville Christian’s Jaden Schutt, Glenbard West’s Braden Huff, Thornton’s Ty Rodgers, and Glenbrook South’s Nick Martinelli.

Nearly four months later, things are the same. All four players lived up to the preseason hype and delivered seasons worthy of POY status. They’ve done it in different ways, but any of the four would be a worthy winner.

Here’s a look at each contender, just a few days before the winner is revealed.

Braden Huff, Glenbard West, 6-11, Sr.,

Season averages: 16.8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks

The Gonzaga recruit is the best player and leader of the state’s top-ranked team. The Hilltoppers haven’t lost to any team in the state this season and are heavy favorites to win the Class 4A state title.

Huff’s numbers are below the usual Player of the Year standards. There are multiple reasons for that.

Glenbard West has dominated most teams this year, so Huff hasn’t played many full games. The Hilltoppers are also incredibly balanced, which is why they have been so difficult to defeat.

Huff is shooting 61% from the field and 40% from three. He’s also stepped up and delivered at crunch time in Glenbard West’s toughest games.

Nick Martinelli, Glenbrook South, 6-7, Sr.

Season averages: 22.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists

Martinelli’s fantastic season was expected, but his team has outperformed even the boldest preseason predictions. The Titans beat Niles North 67-64 to win a Class 4A regional on Friday. They defeated Simeon and New Trier during the season and gave Glenbard West its toughest test of the season.

The Elon recruit is shooting 67% from the field and 35% from three.

Ty Rodgers, Thornton, 6-6, Sr.

Season averages: 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds, 8 assists, 3.3 steals, 3 blocks

It’s difficult to explain how physically dominant Rodgers is on a high school basketball court. He’s simply, bigger, stronger, faster, and more athletic than anyone in the state.

The Illinois recruit’s numbers are all-around outstanding, and that’s with him not looking to score very much in the first part of the season. The Michigan transfer wisely deferred to his new teammates in the early going, showing his maturity and smarts. That’s how you build chemistry on a team that will need to be more than the sum of its parts to succeed.

That’s exactly what happened. Thornton has improved tremendously throughout the season. The Wildcats went to Kenwood and won on the final day of the regular season, firmly establishing themselves as a state title contender in Class 3A.

Rodgers missed a few games over the holidays and Thornton failed to win the Big Dipper. The Wildcats didn’t win their conference either, finishing second to Bloom in the Southland.

Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian, 6-6, Sr.

Season averages: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

The Duke recruit has lived up to every expectation this season. He’s the most dominant scorer in the area and an excellent shooter, 65% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

Schutt has also led his Class 1A team to big wins against Kenwood, Hyde Park, Orr, and St. Ignatius.

Super 25 for Feb. 27, 2022

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Glenbard West (32-1) 1

4A: Tue. vs. Naperville North

2. Glenbrook South (31-2) 2

4A: Wed. vs. Evanston

3. Young (22-9) 2

4A: Tue. vs. Riverside-Brookfield

4. Simeon (23-5) 4

3A: Tue. vs. Nazareth

5. Thornton (20-5) 5

3A: Wed. vs. Kankakee

6. Curie (26-6) 6

4A: Wed. vs. No. 21 Lyons

7. Kenwood (24-8) 7

4A: Tue. vs. No. 20 Bloom

8. Hillcrest (26-4) 8

3A: Tue. vs. Lemont

9. New Trier (29-3) 9

4A: Wed. vs. No. 14 Rolling Meadows

10. Wheaton Warrenville South (31-2) 10

4A: Wed. vs. Benet

11. Oswego East (32-1) 11

4A: Tue. vs. Neuqua Valley

12. Hyde Park (22-7) 12

3A: Wed. vs. 19 Mount Carmel

13. Leo (23-4) 12

2A: Wed. vs. U-High

14. Rolling Meadows (28-5) 14

4A: Wed. vs. No. 9 New Trier

15. Bolingbrook (27-6) 15

4A: Wed. vs. Andrew

16. Homewood-Flossmoor (21-7) 16

4A: Wed. vs. No. 25 St. Rita

17. Larkin (29-3) 17

4A: Tue. vs. Rockford East

18. Clark (22-4) 18

2A: Wednesday vs. Wells

19. Mount Carmel (28-4) 19

3A: Wed. vs. No. 12 Hyde Park

20. Bloom (22-5) NR

4A: Tue vs. No. 7 Kenwood

21. Lyons (25-5) 21

4A: Wed. vs. No. 6 Curie

22. DePaul Prep (23-5) 22

2A: Tue. vs. Orr

23. Burlington Central (30-3) 23

3A: Tues vs. Boylan

24. Yorkville Christian (20-13) 24

1A: Tue vs. Ellison

25. St. Rita (22-11) NR

4A: Wed. vs. No. 16 H-F