 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Iowa moves up in women’s AP Top 25 after clinching share of Big Ten crown

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place ballots from a national media panel.

By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
Iowa players celebrate after clinching a share of the Big Ten regular-season crown.
Iowa players celebrate after clinching a share of the Big Ten regular-season crown.
Charlie Neibergall/AP

Iowa had a huge week and jumped up nine spots to No. 12 in The Associated Press women’s Top 25 basketball poll released Monday.

The Hawkeyes won a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship by beating then-No. 10 Indiana, Rutgers and No. 6 Michigan last week. It’s Iowa’s first regular-season crown since 2008.

“This is when you want to play your best basketball,” Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark said after the win over Michigan on Sunday. “And we’re playing our best basketball.”

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place ballots from a national media panel. The Gamecocks, who have been in the top spot since the preseason AP poll, will be the top seed when the SEC Tournament begins later this week. South Carolina (28-1) beat Texas A&M and Mississippi to wrap up the conference regular-season title.

The top five teams were unchanged, with No. 2 Stanford followed by N.C. State, Louisville and Baylor. LSU, UConn, Iowa State, Texas and Michigan round out the top 10 teams.

The Hawkeyes’ ranking was their best since early in the season when the team started in the top 10 before falling all the way to 25. They shared the regular-season conference with No. 13 Ohio State. The Buckeyes will be the top seed in the conference tournament.

Oregon, which was tied for No. 25 last week, fell out of the poll.

FALLING GATORS

Florida dropped eight spots this week to No. 23 after losing to Vanderbilt and Missouri. The Gators have lost three in a row and finished the regular season tied for fourth in the SEC.

CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY

The ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC will all crown their tournament champions this weekend. Those four conferences should combine to have dozens of teams in the NCAA field announced March 13.

THE TOP 25

1. South Carolina 27-1

2. Stanford 25-3

3. NC State 26-3

4. Louisville 25-3

5. Baylor 23-5

6. LSU 25-4

7. UConn 22-5

8. Iowa St. 24-4

9. Texas 21-6

10. Michigan 22-5

11. Maryland 21-7

12. Iowa 20-7

13. Ohio St. 22-5

14. Arizona 20-6

14. Indiana 19-7

16. North Carolina 23-5

17. BYU 25-2

18. Tennessee 22-7

19. Oklahoma 22-6

20. Notre Dame 21-7

21. Virginia Tech 21-8

22. Florida Gulf Coast 26-2

23. Florida 20-9

24. Georgia 20-8

25. Georgia Tech 20-9

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends

Russian and Ukrainian officials held their meeting on Day Five of the war under the shadow of Putin’s nuclear threats.

By Associated Press

FIFA, UEFA ban Russia from international soccer competition

The move comes after the IOC urged sports bodies to exclude the country’s athletes and officials from international events.

By Graham Dunbar | AP

Plenty of change in the AP Top 25 — except at the top

Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll released Monday, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games.

By John Marshall | AP

Masks optional at United Center, but full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test still needed to enter

The updated policy will go into effect beginning with the Blackhawks game against the Edmonton Oilers Thursday and the Bulls-Bucks game on Friday. It will remain in place for all future events until further notice.

By Sun-Times Wire

MLB, players’ union reach deadline day

Management says a deal must be reached by the end of Monday’s negotiations to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Derek Jeter leaves roles as Marlins’ CEO, shareholder

Jeter announced the surprise departure after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn’t come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees.

By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press