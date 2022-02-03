Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Mercury retrograde is over, which will benefit your ability to make your pitch to bosses and important people. Now you can go forward with new ideas because they will meet less resistance; plus, there will be fewer silly errors and frustrations. Thank goodness!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

As of today, you can move forward with more confidence about making travel plans and exploring avenues in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. These are the areas that have been hit the hardest in the last few weeks by Mercury retrograde. Now, it’s all systems go.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Good news! In the last month, Mercury retrograde created delays and financial glitches, especially in areas regarding inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. As of today, these errors and delays will reduce greatly, which means you can act with more confidence. (Whew!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Without question, this recent Mercury retrograde has attracted ex partners and old friends from the past back into your world, which might or might not have been a good thing. In either case, as of today, Mercury retrograde is over and your world will start to approach normalcy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will be especially pleased to learn that Mercury is no longer retrograde as of today because Mercury has been creating goof-ups and silly mistakes in your work. Obviously, in the normal flow of things, we make mistakes. But with Mercury retrograde, it’s insane!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For the past month, Mercury has been retrograde; and of course, Mercury is your ruler. (Mercury rules communications, which is why you’re such a smart, clever communicator. You even mimic others.) This has brought old flames back into your world (or your dreams). As of today, life returns to normal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

With Mercury being retrograde for the last month, many of you have relatives and family camped on your doorstep. This also prompted trips down memory lane and reminiscences of the past. This focus on the past will stop today. Time to focus on the present! (The future always waits.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have been plagued for the last month with transportation problems, delays and difficulties related to siblings and relatives. Hey, not your fault. These things happened. (Mercury retrograde has this power to stir up our lives.) As of today, Mercury retrograde is over. Rejoice!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s been a drag for your sign because for the last month, Mercury retrograde has triggered confusion in financial matters. Checks in the mail have been late. Mistakes and mixed-up communications about finances and money have been challenging. As of today, this is over.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In early January, Mercury began to slow down in the sign of Aquarius where it went retrograde. It slipped so far backward that it slipped into your sign over a week ago — bringing ex partners and old friends from the past, as well as old issues. This also brought you opportunities for closure. As of today, it’s “Forward ho!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

For about a month, you have felt the effects of Mercury retrograde creating errors, delays and silly goof ups. (They weren’t major but they were definitely a bummer.) This negative influence is now gone. As of today, you can look forward to the future with increased confidence. Yes!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

In the last month, old friends have been coming out of the woodwork. In addition to which, misplaced paperwork, forgotten items, glitches in travel and communications have been a challenge. As of today, this will greatly reduce. Glory hallelujah!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Lawyer, activist Amal Clooney (1978) shares your birthday. You are optimistic, compassionate and very active pursuing your interests. You value your freedom and the freedom of others. This year will be quieter and more easygoing. Focus on what it is that makes you happy. Relationships will be important to you this year.